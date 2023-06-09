STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District announced Thursday that the first sample of West Nile Virus has been detected in the county this season.
The district said the virus was found in three mosquito samples collected in the 95366 ZIP code of Ripon, as well as Manteca’s 95337 ZIP code.
“With the expected abundance of mosquitoes from a wet winter, finding WNV in collected mosquitoes reiterates the concern of mosquito-borne disease,” district spokesman Aaron Devencenzi said. “These WNV positive mosquitoes are the first indicator that WNV is active in San Joaquin County this year. As temperatures rise during the summer months, so will mosquito populations. West Nile virus will amplify within the mosquito population, leading to an elevated risk of WNV in humans.”
Following the finds, the district said it will increase its mosquito control activities throughout the county.
According to westnile.ca.gov, the California Department of Public Health’s WNV information website, 208 mosquito samples were found to carry WNV last year, and four cases in humans were reported.
In addition, one horse was found to have contracted the virus, and one dead bird was reported.
There were 43 mosquito samples with WNV found in Sacramento County, and five human cases reported.
Two horses were diagnosed with the virus, while six sentient chickens and 40 dead birds were reported, the CDPH said.
Statewide, some 3,165 mosquito samples were collected and 209 human cases of the virus were reported.
In addition, 189 dead birds were reported, as well as 145 sentient chickens and 16 horses.
To reduce mosquito populations and the risk of the diseases the incest carries, residents are being asked to eliminate all sources of standing water on your property that support mosquito development. Avoid spending time outside when mosquitoes are most active — at dawn and dusk — especially for the first two hours after sunset.
Wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, and other protective clothing, when outdoors, and apply insect repellent containing EPA-registered ingredients including DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535.
Exclude mosquitoes from your home with tight-fitting screens on doors and windows, and contact your veterinarian for information on vaccinating equine against WNV.
For more information, or to report significant infestations and daytime biting mosquitoes, visit sjmosquito.org or call 209-982-4675. you can also call 800-300-4675.
