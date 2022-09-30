Last year, Lodian Kevin Knutson introduced the Mighty Oaks Foundation to the community with a semi-formal dinner and fundraiser that featured stories from a handful of veterans.
This year, Knutson — the nonprofit’s national director of development — will host the 2nd Annual Mighty Oaks Foundation Evening Event next weekend.
“It’s going to be more relaxed,” Knutson said. “There’s going to be live music, food trucks, a wine bar. Chad (Robichaux, Mighty Oaks founder and president) will give an update of the past year. It will just be a little more casual than last year’s fundraiser.”
The venue has also changed. Last year’s event was hosted at Knutson’s parents’ home on Edgewood Drive.
This year’s fundraiser — to be held Oct. 7 — will be held at Oak Farm Vineyards at 23627 DeVries Road.
Mighty Oaks Foundation provides peer-to-peer resiliency and recovery programs for veterans, active duty service members and first responders coping with a variety of challenges, including the struggles of daily military life and combat deployments.
In addition, the foundation helps those affected by the epidemic of more than 22 daily veteran suicides and the symptoms of post traumatic stress disorder.
The foundation’s services are offered at no cost, and Knutson said nearly 5,000 soldiers. veterans and first responders have graduated from its programs.
“We are currently conducting more than 70 programs per year and now have more than 1,000 graduates annually and have served more than 400,000 warriors at resiliency events on military bases all over the world,” he said. “It is our mission through Mighty Oaks to save lives, restore families and change legacies for every warrior that attends.”
Mighty Oaks was founded by Robichaux, a former recon Marine and Department of Defense contractor with eight deployments to Afghanistan.
Robichaux overcame his own struggles with PTSD before creating the foundation, and has spoken to more than 275,000 active duty troops around the world.
“This event next week will raise money to sponsor our warriors to attend our programs,” Knutson said. “Every $2,500 we raise saves one life. This event is free for veterans, active duty, first responders and spouses.”
The Oct. 7 evening event will feature the music of Blue Collar Men, A Styx tribute band, beer and wine.
