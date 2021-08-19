Ominous. Eerie. Apocalyptic.
Just another summer day in the valley.
Smoke from raging wildfires and dust whipped up by high winds blocked out the sun in Lodi on Wednesday, casting a dark pall over the city and sending citizens indoors to escape the poor air quality.
The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District had issued an air quality alert on Monday, urging residents in eight counties to remain indoors due to smoke impacts from the California wildfires raging in the north part of the state.
The district said elevated particulate matter and gusty winds will bring dusty conditions that can pose health concerns to San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Kings counties.
The alert and health caution will remain in effect until all nine fires currently raging are extinguished, the district said.
Particulate matter, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, is a term for the mixture of solid particles and liquid droplets found in the air. Found in wood smoke, it is smaller than a human hair and is not visible to the eye.
According to the Valley Air District’s Real-time Air Advisory Network, the amount of particulate matter in Lodi’s air was the highest at 11 a.m. Wednesday, at 113 micrograms per cubic meter.
In “normal” air conditions, particulate matter levels should be between 12 and 15 micrograms per cubic meter, according to the EPA.
The Valley Air District predicted Thursday’s air quality to contain 95 micrograms per cubic meter of particulate matter.
Particulate matter can trigger asthma attacks, aggravate chronic bronchitis and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke. Individuals with heart or lung disease should follow their doctor’s advice for dealing with episodes of PM exposure, the district said.
Those with respiratory conditions, including COVID-19, the young and the elderly are very susceptible to adverse health effects from particulate matter pollution, and anyone experiencing poor air quality should move to a filtered, air-conditioned environment with the windows closed, the district said.
The cloth and paper masks being used as protection from COVID-19 and may not be enough to prevent smoke inhalation, the district said.
The Dixie Fire in Butte County has been active 35 days and is only 33% contained, according to CalFire. The Antelope Fire in Siskiyou County began on Aug. 1 and is only 27% contained, while the Lava Fire, located in the same county that began on July 24, is 85% contained.
The Tiltill Fire in Tuolumne County, which began on July 31, is 90% contained. There was no containment information for the Caldor Fire, which began last Saturday in El Dorado County.
The Monument Fire and River Complex Fire and in Trinity County are both 10% contained, while the McFarland Fire, which encompasses Trinity, Shasta and Tehama counties, is 51% contained.
The Walkers Fire began Sunday in Tulare County, but there was no containment information from CalFire.