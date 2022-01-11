The new boundaries for California State Senate and Assembly district were only submitted to the Secretary of State last week, but one incumbent has already thrown his hat in the ring for the 2022 election.
Assemblyman Heath Flora, D-Ripon, announced his bid for the redrawn 9th Assembly District on Monday.
“California’s Central Valley and Foothill regions continue to share and face many challenges into the future,” Flora said in a media statement.
“Water, wildfires, the economy and crime are among the biggest concerns I hear from constituents,” he said. “While I am sad to lose so many of my old constituents in the Modesto and Turlock areas, we will continue taking the fight forward on these important issues. I know these same issues are important to the many new constituents we hope to build the same relationships and trust with.”
The new 9th District has absorbed more than half the geographical makeup of Flora’s current district, including his hometown of Ripon.
The new district consists of the rural eastern sides of Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties, portions of western Amador and Calaveras counties, and parts of southern Sacramento County.
With the new boundaries, the 12th District was moved to Marin County.
A farmer, firefighter and businessman, Flora was first elected to the Assembly in 2016, defeating Lodi resident Ken Vogel. He ran unopposed in the 2020 elections.
He is currently the Floor Leader for the Republican Caucus and is just approaching the midway point of his 12-year term limit.
“It has been a honor and privilege to be trusted by the voters of the 12th Assembly District and to represent them in Sacramento,” Flora said. “I promise to commit the same work ethics and dedication to the people of the new 9th Assembly District. I look forward to having the opportunity to meet new folks and earn their votes.”