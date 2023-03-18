When Shakir Khan immigrated to Lodi from Pakistan 23 years ago, he spoke no English. He and his family moved into a one-bedroom apartment on Lodi’s eastside. His father stayed behind to tend the family farm before traveling to America several years later.

Khan began school at Washington Elementary on Lockeford Street, but he says he was bullied there by other kids because he didn’t speak English. The experience was painful enough that he was moved to Needham School, where he says there were more Pakistani kids. He says he fit in better there. His teacher was Charlotte Fye, the same teacher his son Rehan would have 22 years later.