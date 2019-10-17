The Lodi Arts Commission is looking for an artist to put the pedal to the metal on their next art bike rack project at Hutchins Street Square.
LAC Chairwoman Cathy Metcalf said staff at Hutchins Street Square had reached out to the commission about installing an artistic bike rack because the facility property currently lacks a rack.
“We reached out to the facility director and asked where they would like the bike rack and got dimensions for space,” Metcalf said.
The LAC has commissioned several creative bike racks around town, including artistic installations in front of the Lodi Public Library and at Lodi Lake.
“All the bike racks we have commissioned have a theme. For Hutchins we are looking for art that ties into Lodi’s history,” Metcalf said.
LAC has put out a call to artists, requesting designs and proposals for a functional art-themed bicycle rack.
“The deadline for artist submittals are due by Nov. 27. We will go over the proposals at our Dec. 11 meeting,” Metcalf said.
LAC is hoping the project they select will be completed by the summer of 2020.
“We are open to any artistic designs, and we expect to see applications from artists we have worked with previously,” she said.
LAC has set a budget of $8,500 for the bike rack. The commission is able to finance the bike rack with its Art in Public Places fund, which is funded through developer fees.
The LAC began their artistic bike rack project in 2012 when Lodi resident Roger Stafford returned from a trip to Portland, Ore., and saw a metal bike rack made to look like a stethoscope outside a doctor’s office and a toothbrush and floss near a dentist’s office.
Stafford brought the idea back to the LAC, and the committee agreed to incorporate artistic bike racks in Lodi and started with three locations; Kofu Park, Lodi Lake and one in front of the Salvation Army.
The racks are made using metal because it lasts longer than other materials and is easy to waterproof with a powder coating, according to Metcalf.
“We are excited to get submissions and take on this project,” Metcalf said.
Artists interested in submitting a proposal for the bike rack project are encouraged to submit a proposal to the LAC. Information about the proposal application can be found at http://www.lodiarts.org/just-in-.html.