Tami Garcia described her brother-in-law Alan as a “free spirit” who was a little different than most people and chose to live life they way he wanted.
“We never thought anything like this would happen to Alan,” she said. “My husband’s other brother passed away last November, and he’s just taking this hard.”
Alan Garcia’s body was found in the Mokelumne River at about 4 p.m. Sept. 15 near the area of Awani and Mokelumne River drives.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office believed Alan Garcia was a transient, but Tami Garcia said he simply had no permanent residence. Alan Garcia had been using Tami and Raymond Garcia’s house in Lodi as a place to stay, storing clothes and taking showers there, she said.
He had been arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Jail two weeks before his death, and Tami Garcia said she and her husband were never told why.
“He was released from jail Monday, and we were at home wondering where he was on Wednesday,” she said. “His girlfriend filed a missing persons report on Friday, and the medical examiner called her and told her his body had been found.”
According to Lodi Fire Department personnel, a resident in the area led them to the north trestle of the Union Pacific Railroad tracks that cross the Mokelumne River to Alan Garcia’s body on Sept. 15.
Tami Garcia and her husband have no idea what could have happened to him there, she said.
“I guess people camp out around there,” she said. “I went to swim there when I was a kid, and I’ve always known people to go there.”
A cause of death has not been identified, she said, and she and her husband are waiting on an autopsy report from the coroner.
Alan Garcia’s wish was to be laid to rest at Cherokee Memorial Park, with his mother and Tami Garcia’s daughter, she said.
A friend has set up a GoFundMe page to raise $8,000 in funeral expenses at www.tinyurl.com/AlanGarciaFuneral.
“He was always joking around, and he would help you out if you wanted help,” Tami Garcia said. “We don’t know if he had any enemies. This is just so out of left field.”
The investigation into Alan Garcia’s death remains under investigation, and the Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 15 said they believed his death was suspicious.