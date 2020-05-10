- 612 confirmed cases in San Joaquin County, with 47 in Lodi. There have been 29 deaths. 483 have recovered. The county warns that true numbers are unknown as most cases cannot be tested; numbers include only positive tests. To view demographic data, visit www.sjcphs.org.
- 1,167 cases in Sacramento County, including 12 in Galt, 2 in Isleton, and 204 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 50 deaths.
- 13 cases in Calaveras County, with no deaths. All 13 have recovered.
- 8 cases in Amador County, with no deaths. All 8 have recovered.
- 501 cases in Stanislaus County, with 21 deaths. 357 had recovered.
- 2,064 cases in Alameda County, with 71 deaths.
- 1,048 cases in Contra Costa County, with 31 deaths.
- 67,533 cases in California, with 2,715 deaths.
- 1,329,072 cases in the United States, with 79,522 deaths. 216,169 have recovered.
- 4,098,981 cases worldwide, with 282,553 deaths. 1,406,345 have recovered.
Numbers reported as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University. Data on recoveries is included when available. Only confirmed cases are included in this report.