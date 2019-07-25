The Lodi Historical Society has been recording and preserving the city’s past for 31 years.
In that time, the organization has never been led by an executive director. But on Aug. 1, that will change.
The society’s board of directors appointed Lisa Craig to be the first executive director in the organization’s history in June.
A Lodi native, Craig has been away from her hometown for more than 30 years.
“I’m just really pleased we have this opportunity to move the historical society forward,” Craig said. “The society’s intention as a body is to move forward, not backward, and there’s a real energy and interest to engage more closely with key organizations and people in the community.”
Craig left Lodi in 1988, attending the Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia. It was during her time at the college she developed an interest in historical preservation, and after earning a bachelor’s degree, she moved on to the University of Oregon to obtain a master’s degree.
She landed a position right after graduation with the Historic Preservation League of Oregon, where she eventually became its executive director, before moving to Washington, D.C.
There, she led the Mid-Atlantic field office for the National Trust for Historic Preservation and was promoted to Director of Statewide Partnerships, where she worked with nonprofit historic preservation organizations across the country to build the organizational capacity to save historic places.
Before coming back to Lodi, Craig served as Chief of Historic Preservation for the city of Annapolis, Md.
Craig returned to Lodi in December, immediately joined the Lodi Historical Society, and founded The Craig Group, a historic preservation planning and policy firm specializing in organizational development and resilience planning.
“It was always my intent to relocate back to California,” she said. “I just thought it was the right time. I had finalized the work I was doing in Annapolis, and it made a lot of sense to come back.”
Craig said she and the historical society’s board of directors are currently developing a set of goals for the organization’s future.
However, she said the focus of many of the goals will be to enhance the historical society’s visibility in the community, as well as strengthen partnerships with the city of Lodi and the Lodi Chamber of Commerce, among other agencies.
One of the way Craig plans to increase the society’s visibilty is with its annual ice cream social on Aug. 10 at the Double Dip Gallery. The event will include ice cream, music and a raffle from 5 to 8 p.m. at 222 E. Pine St. The street will be closed for the event.
“Lisa’s experience with nonprofit management, fundraising and program development makes her the logical choice to support the society’s rebuilding efforts,” Society’s Board President Loren Perry said in a media statement this week. “She is passionate about preserving Lodi’s architectural heritage and is committed to promoting the Society and its mission. She’s got the energy and enthusiasm for the job.”
Along with leading the historical society, Craig said she plans to teach a four-section course on the historical architecture and evolution of Lodi neighborhoods through the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services.
The course will be taught at Hutchins Street Square in October, and will not be confined to a classroom. Craig said she hopes to take those who take the course on walking tours of many of Lodi’s historical neighborhoods. She’s hoping to conduct the course twice a year.
What Craig loves about her hometown is that it has always valued its agricultural history, and that is something the society can continue to build.
“It’s something we’ve never lost,” she said. “It has been a part of our character. The orchards and vineyards are still here, but we also have new housing. We have to have that balance of being able to grow and move forward, yet keep our history. And it’s not just about buildings. It’s places and spaces that demonstrate a city’s history.”