S.J. County registrar prepares for election

• From 1 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 18, the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters will host an election observers workshop to explain the rights and responsibilities of election observers, along with the election activities they can observe before, during and after election day.

• A voter registration and vote-by-mail workshop will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 15, and both workshops will be held in Room 146 of the San Joaquin County Administration Building, 44 N. San Joaquin St., Stockton.

For more information, call 209-468-8683 or email registrar@sjgov.org.