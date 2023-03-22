This summer, a group of single mothers and their children will have a new place in Lodi to call home.
In late January, Lodi House purchased another piece of property to help working single mothers who have completed the nonprofit organization’s shelter program return to a normal life.
“The past few months have been an exciting, busy time of tremendous growth for
Lodi House as we strategically plan and prepare for the future,” executive director Shelby Young said.
The property, a triplex building about a block away from Lodi House on Washington Street, was purchased with $566,992 in American Rescue Plan Act funds granted to San Joaquin County.
It will undergo improvements over the next several weeks, and should be ready for new occupancy by July, Young said.
With this new building, Lodi House now provides 10 affordable housing apartments for its program graduates to transition out of the shelter and toward stable, independent living.
The organization owns two other apartment buildings, one of which opened last year.
Transitional housing is a critical part of the Lodi House program, Young said.
“Having this housing available to our graduates sets them up for long-term success in maintaining housing,” she said. “Some successes like job advancement, adequate savings safety nets and improved credit only happen over time. Graduates are given that gift of time by being able to stay in transitional housing while still maintaining the dignity of paying rent and working hard towards self-sufficiency.”
When a homeless mother and her children first enter the Lodi House program, they are welcomed into the shelter at 801 S. Washington St.
They are provided housing, food and a stable environment to undergo individualized goal setting and counseling over a period of three to six months.
Once they achieve their goals. Lodi House offers the transitional housing program and additional support for as many as two years as well as a lifetime alumni support network.
While this acquisition of the triplex was occurring, the Lodi House shelter underwent a much-needed update and expansion. The five-bedroom home built in 1912 was given a new roof, new siding, new flooring, a bathroom remodel, expanded laundry facilities and an ADA-compliant entrance ramp suitable for strollers. Funding from The Dart Foundation, Sunlight Giving, ARPA funds and community donations made these projects possible, Young said.
Lodi House was the city’s first shelter program for women and has served more than 1,000 people since it opened its door to the homeless in 2000.
It also operates the Lodi House Thrift Boutique at 221 W. Lodi Avenue to help financially support the program and provide needed clothing and housewares for graduates.
Lodi House will be holding Be Amazing on April 16, a spring fundraiser and informational event that features inspirational stories from its shelter graduates.
The event will be held at First Baptist Church, 267 N. Mills Ave.
For more information about Lodi House, visit www.lodi
