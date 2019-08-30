Love your dog but wish you could communicate with him or her more effectively?
Well, fret no more because local dog trainer Julia Priest with Coach for Canines can help.
“I go to people’s homes and help them with their dogs,” Priest said. “It’s everything from ‘we just got a puppy and we want to start him out right’ to ‘oh, we have a serious behavior problem. We don’t know what to do and if we don’t get help, we’ll have to get rid of the dog.’”
From behavior issues to basic commands for puppies, Priest can offer an assortment of techniques personalized to each dog and their owner.
“I meet the people, and it’s not just about what kind of dogs they have,” Priest said. “It depends on the person’s temperament and personality and physicality, as well as what kind of dog they have. There isn’t just one method for training dogs.”
All of her lessons are private and in-home and she’ll often have her clients and dogs meet her at local parks, such as Micke Grove Park.
Priest begins each session with a consultation with each owner and their dog. She uses these consultations to figure out on-the-fly what methods would work best and how many lessons are needed to achieve their training goals.
“My favorite part is interacting with people and their dogs and seeing how their relationships get better,” Priest said. “The dog gets happier and the people can enjoy their dogs, go for walks and have them as part of their family.”
Having trained dogs as family pets, for dog sports and working with them to minimize local crime, Priest is more than equipped to help train nearly all dogs.
Before she retired from being a police officer in 1994, she trained dogs as a hobby but now she does it full-time and professionally. In total, Priest has been training dogs for about 30 years.
Priest got into dog training because she’s had a plethora of dogs throughout her lifetime and was always fond of them, according to Priest. She currently has three German Shepherds, her favorite breed, though she loves all breeds.
“I really enjoy the people,” Priest said. “I get to meet lots of different kinds of people and all the different dog personalities.”
Many of her own dogs have gone on to compete and win canine competitions all over the U.S. and in Europe.
She’s also worked alongside dogs while she was a police officer and, though she doesn’t offer lessons on how to train dogs for police use, she finds some of the basic techniques useful.
A memorable moment for her while on the Antioch Police Force was when her dog had found a gun that was thrown out of a car before a car chase. She was called in with her dog the day after her birthday.
“I was elated because the pistol my dog had found had rounds in the chamber and if kids had found it, it could’ve been life-threatening,” said Priest.
Some basic tips Priest recommends to all dog owners starting out include: Respect them as an animal, be consistent with their training and show them what to do, don’t just tell them.
Hands-on dog training is very effective, according to Priest.
Priest also emphasizes how many people have the misconception that all dogs need to go play with other dogs and socialize at dog parks. This can be very dangerous for your dog as it can lead to aggression, fear and territorial behaviors, according to Priest.
“It’s kind of a myth that socialization is just a random free-for-all,” Priest said. “Dogs don’t have a need to go play with random groups of strange dogs. Not every dog really enjoys playing with other dogs. They should be able to get along with dogs without overreacting in the presence of other dogs.”
Lack of guidance and leadership can also greatly contribute to uncontrollable dog behaviors.
According to Priest, recent trends in dog training include the method of using positive reinforcement when training a dog.
Priest disagrees with approach, noting how dog training tools aren’t wrong, but the way people use them can be.
“There’s a really political movement now to treat dogs as though they are infant children which is, to me, so offensive because it’s disrespectful to the amazing animals that they are,” said Priest.
She believes that some basic manners and training is necessary for all dogs and also finds dog sports and competitions fascinating and fun.
“Dogs fascinate me,” Priest said. “They’re very interesting creatures.”