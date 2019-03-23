Galt police search for 3 who robbed pharmacy

Galt police officers are currently searching for three suspects in a Wednesday morning robbery at a pharmacy on C Street.
A citizen reported the robbery at a pharmacy on the 1000 block of C Street at approximately 9:22 a.m. Wednesday, according to a post on the Galt Police Department’s Facebook page. The three unknown suspects had fled by the time officers arrived.
The suspects reportedly stole prescription medications and other items before fleeing in a vehicle that was waiting nearby.
The suspect vehicle is described as an early-2000s white Mercedes sedan with black spoke wheels. The rear license plate was covered, and its rear window tint was in “poor condition.”
The suspects were in possession of a firearm, but no injuries were reported.
Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to cal the Galt Police Department at 209-366-7000.