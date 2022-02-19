Lodi water rates to increase for the first time in two years

Water rates in Lodi are set to increase by 2% for residents, commercial businesses and industrial customers, and will further increase by 3% in 2023.
The Lodi City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved the increase, stating 2% was much more reasonable than the 8% increase suggested by the Engineering News Record.
City of Lodi Public Works director Charlie Swimley said the rates, to take effect March 1, are the first the council has approved in two years.
Increases will vary based on the number of bedrooms for customers charged flat rates, and based on the amount of cubic water feet used by customers charged by the meter.
A one-bedroom, single family home charged a flat rate will see a 64-cent increase in their monthly statement, while a seven-bedroom home will see an increase of about $1.90.
A one-bedroom, multi-family home will see a 55-cent increase, while a three bedroom will see a 79-cent increase.
For metered customers, residents who use as much as 7,480 gallons a month will see an increase from $1.26 per gallon to $1.28 per gallon.
Those who use more than 34,000 gallons a month will see rates increase from $2.07 per gallon to $2.11 per gallon, according to staff.
The increases were pre-approved by the council in 2019, and are reflective of the two-year pause in hikes the council imposed so the city could complete its state-mandated water meter installation, Swimley said.
In 2004, former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger signed a law requiring all urban water providers install meters on all connections by 2025.
On Wednesday, Swimley said the city has completed all eight phases of the single-family home meter installation, with a little more than 16,000 new meters up and running. Of those, 94% are being billed at the metered, or monthly water usage rate.
Some 874 are still being charged a flat usage rate, he said, and will convert to the metered rate Jan. 1, 2023.
For multi-family structures, such as apartment complexes, condos and duplexes, 240 properties around the city still need to have meters installed, he said.
“Before we move on that, staff has to bring to you how we want to bill those,” he said. “Whether it be something we continue to individually bill, which would require separate meters for each apartment, or if it would be a master meter for each property.”
Swimley noted that over the last several years, water rates have never exceeded a 3% increase. In fact, rates in 2021 were rolled back by more than 5% to 2016 rates, he said, noting the decrease was to acknowledge the city completed more than $40 million worth of water meter installation measures.
Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer explained that in 2016, the city had a large amount of capital improvement that needed to be completed all at once in order to meet the state’s 2025 deadline.
As a result, water rates were increased by the maximum 3% for 2017, and then increased by an additional 2.5% in 2019.
However, the council assured residents it would remove those increases as some point, and that occurred in 2021.
Schwabauer said the council made the right decision to remove a rate increase, but now the city must address how to pay for rising infrastructure operation and maintenance costs.
“We can be a community that chooses to skimp on the operation and maintenance of our system, like Flint, Mich., did, or we can be a community that makes sure we operate in a way that is safe for our community to drink our water,” he said. “That is what we try to do in our community, and in order to do that, as people use less water, we have to maintain the recovery of the O&M (operations and maintenance) of that system. Because O&M doesn’t get cheaper if you use less water.”
Councilman Doug Kuehne said he remembered approving the plan to take away rate increases in 2016, and agreed with the city manager that it was the right decision at the time.
“For the last couple of years we didn’t have a rate increase at all, but nothing’s getting cheaper,” he said. “The cost of doing business continues to increase, and I think the 2% is below the CPI on this, and I think it would be a wise choice for us to minimize the pain. But 2% seems very reasonable to me based on circumstances we find ourselves in.”