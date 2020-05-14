LODI — The “Essential” Lodi Certified Farmers Market will open this morning in the parking lot shared by First Baptist Church of Lodi and Millswood Middle School, 267 N. Mills Ave., Lodi.
The temporary substitute for the Downtown Lodi Farmers Market will feature local farmers and food vendors selling produce, cheese, hummus, baked goods and other items. Shoppers can also pick up takeaway lunch from a selection of food trucks, though they will need to take their meals home to eat them.
The Lodi District Chamber of Commerce plans to return the farmers market to Downtown once social distancing requirements ease.
The “Essential” Lodi Certified Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Thursday until the traditional farmers market can reopen. For more information, visit www.lodichamber.com.
— K. Cathey
S.J. County seeks volunteers for boards
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to serve on the following boards and commissions. The deadline to submit applications is June 5.
Supervisors will consider qualified applications at their July 7 meeting. All appointed members will be required to attend training. Dates and registration information will be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment.
• In-Home Supportive Services Advisory Commission: One representative: Qualified applicants must be current or former providers of in-home supportive services. Three user representatives: Qualified applicants who live or work in San Joaquin County must be past or present users of public or private personal assistance services.
• San Joaquin Valley Unified Air Pollution Control District Citizen’s Advisory Committee: One environmental interest group alternate.
Applications are available at the Clerk of the Board office, 44 N. San Joaquin St., Suite 627 in Stockton; or online at www.sjgov.org/department/cob/boards_commissions_committees. For more information, call 209-468-2350, email
committees@sjgov.org, or fax 209-468-3694.
— Wes Bowers
Highway 12 at Mokelumne Bridge to close for 36 hours
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The California Department of Transportation is planning a final, 36-hour, full closure of Highway 12 in both directions between Highway 160 and Interstate 5 for Mokelumne River Bridge repairs, located at the Sacramento County line. The closure will begin at 6 a.m. Saturday and end at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Work performed during previous closures has included removal and replacement of the bridge “end jacks,” which secure the movable bridge back into alignment with the roadway after having opened for boat traffic, and removal and replacement of the center main bearing, which allows the movable bridge to swivel open for boat traffic and return back into alignment with the highway for motorist travel.
— Wes Bowers
211 San Joaquin expands call center during pandemic
STOCKTON — According to an annual report released by 211 San Joaquin, an accredited information and referral service, calls to its call center increased by 74% over the past year. In April of 2019, the center received 1,138 calls for information. In April of 2020, the center received 4,339 calls.
In addition, the service responded to 186 texts requesting community resources and information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a result, the service has expanded its call center to accommodate the increase in calls.
Food, housing and homelessness prevention services, utility assistance programs, and mental health services were the primary requests for help and information, officials said in a media statement released Wednesday.
211 San Joaquin is the first 211 service in the state to collaborate with DoorDash to help the community’s transportation and food access challenges. Residents who are in need of food transportation services, meet the eligibility of participating food banks and pantries and who live within the 10-mile radius of pantries will be able to access this service by dialing 2-1-1.
“211SJ has been, and continues to be, an easy streamlined service to connect people to local help during this health and economic emergency,” Chief Operating Officer Tiffany Phovixay said. “211SJ is here as a system of support, making it easy to find help 24 hours a day in over 200 languages-it’s quite powerful.”
— Wes Bowers