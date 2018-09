ELECTION 2018: Lodi Unified School District Board of Trustees Area 4, Dave Sorgent

I have been a teacher in middle, high school, and junior college and I have been a member of the San Joaquin County Board of Education. I was an original member of the Teachers College of San Joaquin. I have experience with budgets with the Boy Scouts, Stockton Civic Theatre, at my job at the San Joaquin County Office of Education, and on the SJC Board of Education. I know budgets! I have over 40 years of high quality work experience in education, all in San Joaquin County. My goal is to help improve the quality of education for all the children in my community.