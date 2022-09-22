STOCKTON -- Delta College is celebrating Latino Heritage Month, and the 2022 program includes special events for both students and the community at-large.
Ingrid Rojas Contreras, author of “Fruit of the Drunken Tree” and the “Man Who Could Move Clouds,” will participate in an online presentation and Q&A from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sept. 22. Register to receive the link at bit.ly/SJDCIRC.
The Royal Chicano Air Force Symposium from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Oct. 6 will offer history right from the source.
Since the 1960s, the Royal Chicano Air Force has used art and humor to educate, encourage and spark activism throughout the Chicano community. For those unable to attend, a recording will be available by Oct. 11 at tinyurl.com/CLFSJDC.
Celebrate Indigenous People’s Day with speakers and native dancers on Oct. 6 from noon to 2 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the President’s Patio (across from the library). This event is sponsored by the SJDCTA Social Justice Committee and the Cultural Awareness Program.
The college will also celebrate its Dreamers Success Center, which opened just prior to the pandemic. The public is invited to a ribbon cutting and grand opening from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 13. Enjoy music performed by students, as well as tours of the center while you learn more about services and clubs for undocumented and immigrant students.
“Latinx Heritage Month provides Delta an opportunity to celebrate Latinx students across our campus,” Mexican American History professor Sarah Seekatz said. “I look forward to seeing our students at the exciting events we have planned this year. I’m glad we’re able to offer events in some of the same ways we serve our students, both in person and online. From discussions about activism, hands on art, talks with authors, dance and music performances, food, movie access, and chances to talk one on one with professors and counselors, there really is something for everyone.”
In addition, Delta students will be able to participate in art workshops, a Loteria game night with the Pride Center, and a paleta party where they will meet professors and counselors one-on-one to learn more about Delta’s courses, programs and resources.
Students will also be able to access the Goleman Library’s rich collection of Latinx-focused books and films from the comfort of their own homes.
During Latino Heritage Month, Delta is also celebrating the resources available to its Latinx students on campus, including the Puente Learning Community.
Puente is a part of a statewide program that provides mentoring, counseling and courses that explore Latinx culture.
Delta offers several courses for students interested in learning more, including Chicano Literature; Mexican American History; Ethnic Studies: Introduction to Chicana/Chicano Studies; Introduction to Latino/a Literature; Latinx and Latin American Culture and Entrepreneurship; Chicanx/Latinx Art: Resistance and Affirmation Through Painting; as well as Introduction to Chicana/o and Latina/o Studies through Literature (Span 20).
In addition, many of these courses can be taken with the honors option, through the Equity Minded Honors Program.
This year’s events are sponsored and organized by the Chicanx Latinx Faculty Task Force. If the public would like to support Latinx students at Delta College, please consider donating to the La Raza Employees Association Scholarship Fund or the Dolores Huerta Scholarship Fund.
