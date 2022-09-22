STOCKTON -- Delta College is celebrating Latino Heritage Month, and the 2022 program includes special events for both students and the community at-large.

Ingrid Rojas Contreras, author of “Fruit of the Drunken Tree” and the “Man Who Could Move Clouds,” will participate in an online presentation and Q&A from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sept. 22. Register to receive the link at bit.ly/SJDCIRC.