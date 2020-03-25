STOCKTON — San Joaquin County Public Health Services has reported the third death related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The death was reported on www.sjcphs.org just before noon Wednesday.
Public Health Services is not releasing any information about the decedent.
It is the first coronavirus-related death in the county in a week. The first two deaths related to the virus were reported on March 18. In those instances, Public Health Services said the decedents were both older than 65 and suffered from underlying health conditions.
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus had increased to 68 by noon Wednesday as well. There had been 60 reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday night.