LODI — At 10 p.m. Thursday, Lodi police responded to the report of a stabbing at the Quik Stop at 205 W. Lockeford St.
The Lodi Police Department said that according to security footage at the store, two men entered into an argument at the gasoline pumps, which ended with one of the participants stabbing the other.
The assailant then fled the area. The victim was uncooperative, police said, but he was taken to an area hospital where he was listed in stable condition.
— Wes Bowers
Adopt-an-officer fundraiser nets nearly $4,800
LODI — June Aaker announced on Wednesday that LodiHeroes.org raised $4,785 during its Adopt A Lodi Law Enforcement Officer fundraiser held the week of Thanksgiving.
A check was presented to the Lodi Police Foundation on Wednesday evening. The event was hosted by Rick’s Pizza, and included adoptions of Lodi Police Chief Sierra Brucia, Lt. Chris Piombo, Lt. Steve Maynard, and Sgt. Andre Belaski. Officers Lance Bubak, Shad Canestrino, Eric Bradley, Shawna Lopez, Stephanie Silva, Kenneth Rock, Chuck Frome, Ted Suess and Will Hinton were also adopted during the fundraiser.
Adoptions included current and former officers, Aaker said.
The fundraiser replaced the Lodi Run For Heroes event at Jessie’s Grove, which was on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The run is expected to take place next November as scheduled.
— Wes Bowers
Pacific to administer COVID-19 vaccines
STOCKTON — University of the Pacific, in partnership with San Joaquin County Public Health Services, will start administering COVID-19 vaccinations on Sunday.
Several hundred Pacific community members on the Stockton campus, including health care program faculty and students, health center staff, public safety personnel and employees age 65 and older, are eligible to receive their first vaccine doses in a campus drive-thru clinic established as a pilot program.
University and county officials hope after that Sunday the school can start serving the wider San Joaquin community with additional county-supplied vaccines.
Certified vaccinators include pharmacy and physician assistant studies students and their professors, who will be joined by volunteer area dentists.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccines and how they work, visit www.sjcphs.org.
— Wes Bowers
Small business virtual engagement day to be held next week
SACRAMENTO — The Bureau of Reclamation’s Acquisition Services is hosting a Small Business Virtual Industry Engagement Day from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Small business community members will learn about critical programs, contracting opportunities, and initiatives. Reclamation staff will be available to answer questions during the free event.
To register, visit www.tinyurl.com/SmBusevent.
— Wes Bowers