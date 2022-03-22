Just in time for the Easter holiday, art enthusiasts can once again “hop” from business to business in Downtown, enjoying paintings, sketches and sculptures while supporting local merchants.
The Lodi Arts Foundation will hold its Downtown Lodi Art Hop Reboot from 2 to 5 p.m. every first Saturday of the month, beginning April 2.
“It’s been a work in progress for several months,” foundation member Bailey Caswell said. “With COVID and holding events, we weren’t sure if we could. We wanted to initially start this in January, but decided to hold off a bit.”
The last Art Hop was held in 2019. Like most other local events, it was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns and social distancing protocols.
As the event returns this year, the foundation decided to start somewhat small when it came to participating businesses. The April 2 Hop will be limited to Pine Street, and Caswell said the plan is to expand throughout Downtown as each Saturday approaches.
Merchants participating on April 2 include Double Dip Gallery, the Lodi Community Art Center, Pret, Inspire Coffee, Thornton House, The Local Collective, Wood and Wick, The Village, and The Rabbit Hole Trading Co.
“The goal is to promote arts in Lodi, get local artists involved, and give them a place to go,” Caswell said. “If I were a painter, I think this is something I’d be willing to participate in and showcase my work.”
Artists will be on-hand in stores in case customers want to purchase work. If an artist is not present or unable to attend, Caswell said a foundation member will be available to conduct the transaction.
There will also be some interactive exhibits, as the San Joaquin County Potters Club will have a pottery demonstration for children, and the arts foundation will be creating artwork in the street with a stationary bicycle.
In previous years, the Art Hop was held the first Friday of the month between November and February. Caswell said the time was changed to weekend afternoons because that is when Downtown businesses are open, they don’t have to stay open too late on a weekend, and younger people are out and about.
“We’re really excited, because this is a different iteration from what the Art Hop was before,” she said. “We have a lot of fresh artists involved, and we’re really trying to get younger people involved and interested. We’re also trying to make it more exciting, more inclusive, and more accessible.”
