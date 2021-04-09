Residents irked after downtown benches barred

A handful of residents demanded the Lodi City Council remove several green bars that were recently installed on benches in downtown, claiming it was the wrong way to address the city’s homeless issue.
“I know we already have some hostile architecture in town to prevent things like skateboarding, but I was honestly appalled when those bars went up,” Claire Augusto said during public comment of Tuesday’s Lodi City Council meeting.
“I frequent the downtown often,” she said. “It’s pretty much the only place I can go. I enjoy frequenting the businesses there. I know our houseless population has been growing. I've heard people call it disgusting, but I don’t understand why we would install bars.”
The bars have been installed on about a dozen benches on the 100 block of South School Street, and are bolted to the center of the back and seat, allowing two people to sit at a time but preventing someone from laying down on them.
Augusto said if the city had money to install bars on downtown benches, it should have funds to spend on programs and projects helping the homeless, not punishing them.
“It was clearly a move to prohibit out houseless community members from sleeping on those benches,” Vine Sanchez said. “I would like to know what is the city doing to do to help the houseless people? Because this is quite honestly, ridiculous. I think they should remove those metal bars.”
Jennifer Noyola said she found it was interesting the bars were installed weeks after a video of a downtown pedestrian apparently hitting a homeless woman sitting on a bench in front of the post office went viral on local social media pages.
She claimed she encountered “the owner of the Lodi Beer Co.” measuring one of the benches and preparing to install a bar on it.
When she asked him why he was doing it, she claimed he told her he was a member of the city council and other groups in town, and had been tasked with installing the bars.
“This is very aggravating, and to me, very upsetting to see how low someone can go so they can make a bench where the homeless community can no longer sleep, and rather have them sleeping on the ground where it’s cold,” Noloya said.
“A homeless life is already hard as it is,” she added. “Why do we as a community have to make it harder? Why can’t we help them and give them different resources, and also help by not making buildings that are useless to them. I don’t understand who we are, choosing who should and shouldn’t be part of this community.”
On Thursday, Lodi Beer Co. owner Roger Rehmke said he did not install the bars in question and didn’t know who had.
Lodi City Manager Schwabauer said the city would be investigating who took it upon themselves to install the deterrents on city property and determine an appropriate response.
Schwabauer said he first saw the bars last week, adding the city did not authorize their installation.
Answering the public’s claims that money could be spent to help the homeless, Schwabauer said the city and its council have been addressing the homeless issue for several years.
“This council is doing a significant amount to help the homeless,” Schwabauer said. “On the agenda tonight, (city council) just chose to spend $1.25 million to construct housing for homeless residents who are working their way back to (being) members of this community. This is, without question, a real effort on (council's) part to spend money to assist the homeless.”
The agenda item — on the council’s consent calendar — was a resolution authorizing the city manager to enter into an agreement between the city and All American Modular to develop the four units that will comprise the Harmony Homes project at the corner of Lodi Avenue and Washington Street.
The agreement, according to Tuesday’s staff report, will not exceed $750,000.
Later in the evening, the council was scheduled to discuss its priorities for the Federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, he added.
At a shirtsleeve session last week, the council discussed allocating a large portion of the $16.14 million it will be receiving toward a low-barrier homeless shelter and a navigation center.
Schwabauer added the council in the past helped fund the Salvation Army shelter, as well as the purchase and remodel of the Lodi House, as more steps it has taken to help the city’s homeless population.