- 16,913* (see note below) total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County. There have been 307 deaths. 125 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 36 in intensive care; 18 COVID-19 patients were at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, including 2 in the ICU. 15,259* are considered "recovered."
- 17,150 total confirmed cases in Sacramento County. There have been 274 deaths. 207 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 55 in intensive care. 13,471 have "likely recovered."
- 236 total cases in Calaveras County, with 2 deaths. 2 patients are hospitalized. 203 have recovered.
- 234 total cases in Amador County, with 14 deaths. 3 patients are hospitalized. 206 have been released from isolation. Mule Creek State Prison numbers are not included in this data.
- 14,101 cases in Stanislaus County, with 245 deaths. 12,989 have recovered.
- 17,847 cases in Alameda County, with 247 deaths.
- 13,562* cases in Contra Costa County, with 173 deaths. 88 are currently hospitalized.
- 688,858 total cases in California, with 12,690 deaths.
- 5,912,016 cases in the United States, with 181,704 deaths. 2,118,367 have recovered.
- 24,637,544 cases worldwide, with 835,045 deaths. 16,107,859 have recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases and deaths throughout the pandemic, as reported by 5 p.m. Friday by official county and state websites and Johns Hopkins University.
* Note: Cases are underreported. The State of California has corrected a technical issue leaving case data from July 27 and later severely delayed, but San Joaquin and Contra Costa counties are still updating their data as of Aug. 28. Death and hospitalization data has not been affected. San Joaquin County defines “recovered” as any patient who is not currently hospitalized and whose first symptom or positive COVID-19 test (if asymptomatic) was more than 14 days ago, even if they continue to experience symptoms.