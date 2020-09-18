LODI — Grace & Mercy Charitable Foundation is hosting its G&M Drive-Thru BBQ Fundraiser on Sept. 25.
On the menu are Ms. Chery’s Famous Fried Chicken, Pulled Pork Sliders and Baby Back Ribs. All meals also include red potato salad, baked beans, corn cobbets, bread and jam-filled cupcakes. Everything served will be homemade.
The first meal costs $15, with additional meals costing $10. Pick-up will be held from 1 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Grace & Mercy, 425 N. Sacramento St., Lodi.
All meals must be pre-ordered and prepaid by 5 p.m. Sept. 24. Orders can be placed at www.gracenmercylodi.com.
— K. Cathey
Animal Friends Connection hosting takeout Fiesta Dinner
LODI — Animal Friends Connection will host its 18th annual Fiesta Dinner fundraiser on Sept. 26. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s dinner will be a takeout rather than a sit-down affair, and diners are encouraged to enjoy their meals at home or socially distanced at a local park.
The menu includes chicken or vegetable enchiladas, chili verde, rice, beans, tortillas, chips, salsa and dessert, all served up by El Pazcifico Grill & Cantina. Pickup will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Sept. 26 at 114 W. Pine St., Lodi. Diners must bring their prepaid ticket to receive their meals. Silent auction bid sheets will be available.
Tickets are $40 per person, $300 for a dinner for eight, or $360 for a dinner for 10. Proceeds will support Animal Friends Connection in their mission of rescuing homeless pets in the Lodi area.
Purchase tickets at Animal Friends Connection, 933 S. Cherokee Lane, Lodi; Sheri’s Sonshine Nutrition Center, 6 N. School St., Lodi; or Food Solutions Stonecreek, 5759 Pacific Ave. Suite 120, Stockton.
For more information, call 209-365-0535.
— K. Cathey
Galt library offering computer appointments
SACRAMENTO — Starting Sept. 24, Sacramento Public Library will expand computer appointments already available in Galt and five other locations to another eight branches, making the service available at 14 locations across the region.
The new locations open for computer appointments next week are Colonial Heights, Elk Grove, McKinley, Robbie Waters Pocket-Greenhaven, Rancho Cordova, Rio Linda, Sylvan Oaks and Walnut Grove.
In addition to the Marian O. Lawrence Library in Galt, computer appointments are currently available at Arcade, Martin Luther King Jr., North Highlands-Antelope, Southgate and South Natomas.
“So many people in our community rely on their library to stay connected — especially those who do not have computers or internet access at home,” said library director Rivkah Sass. “We know the need is great. We are working to meet more people where they need us by delivering materials through curbside service, bringing the library to families and seniors with mobile services, offering homework help and now providing computer access.”
One-hour computer appointments are offered Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 916-264-2920 or 800-209-4627. For more information, visit www.saclibrary.org/computer-use.
— Special to the News-Sentinel
POLITICAL NOTES
McNerney outpaces Amador in funding
Rep. Jerry McNerney, D-Stockton, is reporting nearly $900,000 in campaign contributions for his re-election bid to the 9th U.S. Congressional District seat, according to the Federal Election Commission’s campaign finance page.
McNerney has raised $867,726 from 1,458 donors between Jan. 1 and June 30, with an ending balance of $488,805.
Republican challenger and Lodi resident Tony Amador raised $15,370 in that same time frame, with an ending balance of $8,150. A total of 19 donors contributed to his campaign so far.
— Wes Bowers