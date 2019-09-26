LODI — Every day for more than a month, the family of Luis Angel Navarro Soto combed farmland and brush in an area between East Woodbridge and East Victor roads and Cherry and Tecklenburg roads to the east and west, searching for any clues to his whereabouts.
It was near there, in the 18000 block of Cherry Road, that his cell phone last sent a signal on Aug. 17, cousin Andres Cortes said.
Soto’s body was found by family members about 1,500 feet from Victor Road, caught on a branch in the Mokelumne River on Sept. 21, he said.
Now the family has a new search ahead of them as they look for answers as to why his body was found in the river when he should have been performing at a party about 3 miles away.
“He was supposed to play a gig at a family event at a home near Kettleman Road and Curry Avenue,” Cortes said. “He was there with his father, and he realized he left some cables he needed back at his parents’ house. So he drove back by himself, and he never came back to the party.”
Cortes is married to Soto’s cousin, Maria. He did not know if Soto was familiar with the Lodi area.
Soto’s parents live in the migrant camp on Harney Lane outside the Lodi city limits. Cortes said, although his cousin lives in Patterson, he stays with his parents between March and October for work in local orchards and fields, as well as on farms in communities such as Rio Vista.
The Aug. 17 party was supposed to begin early in the evening, and family began calling Soto asking his whereabouts between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. that evening.
They were able to speak with him briefly, and Cortes said his cousin reported that he was lost.
At 10 p.m., they began to panic.
Cortes said the family went to the Lodi Police Department the following day to file a missing persons report.
Lodi police Sgt. Tim Fritz said his department forwarded the report to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 20, as the events that took place did not happen within city limits.
Deputy Andrea Lopez, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office, said the report was then forwarded to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department because Soto was determined to be a resident of Patterson. It was that agency that took the lead in the investigation, she said.
On Monday, Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Josh Clayton said his agency did conduct a search, searching the area on foot and using drones where Soto’s cell phone last pinged on Aug. 17. But Clayton said deputies could find no sign of his body, or his car.
His gray four-door Honda Civic was found by California Highway Patrol officers on Aug. 31, Lopez said.
Cortes said the car was found in a brushy embankment just south of a collection of beehives near the Nakagawa Preserve, and the family began scouring the surrounding area. They found some money and his knife several yards away near the river days after the car was located, he said.
“Now we wonder how he got here and what he was doing,” Cortes said. “You couldn’t tell whether he was alone, or maybe someone else drove his car through the brush. We told (Stanislaus County) sheriff about the things we found, but they weren’t listening to us.”
After three weeks of finding no trace of their relative, the family was able to procure a boat through a friend, who took several relatives down the Mokelumne from Woodbridge Road and Highway 99 on Sept. 21.
They sailed close to Victor, finding nothing. On the return trip to the dock, they saw what they thought was a pillow along the riverbank at about 6 p.m., Cortes said.
Fortunately, the boat was equipped with an underwater camera, and when it was submerged into the river, relatives saw Soto’s face underneath.
“What they thought was that pillow wasn’t there on their way down the river,” Cortes said. “Then they came back after about six minutes, and they said it was like it just popped up as they went by. I’m not a religious person, but I think maybe it was a sign.”
The family was waiting for autopsy results Wednesday afternoon, as the cause of Soto’s death was still undetermined.
Soto’s family will hold a viewing for him today in Galt, and his body will be taken to Mexico for a burial on Oct. 2, Cortes said.
The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral costs, and those interested in donating can visit www.gofundme.com/f/luis-angel-navarro-soto-funeral-cost?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet.
Cortes said he’s hoping a similar ordeal doesn’t happen to other families searching for loved ones.
“It’s unfortunate, but (law enforcement) should treat every case the same, not matter what skin or economic status they have,” Cortes said. “Everyone should be treated equally and fair. We’re all human, and we all bleed the same color.”
Clayton was unable to provide additional information about the search Wednesday.
Lopez said because Soto was determined to be a Patterson resident, an initial missing persons report should have been filed in Stanislaus County.
She said the family might have been unsure as to which agency to contact when Soto first disappeared.
“It’s always confusing with missing persons reports,” Lopez said. “If someone from California goes missing in a place like Utah, people think ‘I have to call Utah to make a report.’ You don’t have to. Any local law enforcement agency can take a report and then forward it to the agency where the missing person was last seen to say, ‘can you help us find this person?’ ”