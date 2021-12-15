City of Lodi officials said Monday’s storm was not as devastating as the downpour experienced in October, although the high winds knocked out power to a few thousand residents.
“We had two momentary outages mid-morning Monday,” Lodi Electric Utility director Jeff Berkheimer said. “They were just three-second blips that we call temporary outages. But then by mid-day we did have three substantial outages.”
The two blips — both lasting about 30 seconds — occurred just before 10 a.m. and about 10:40 a.m. on the 200 block of North Crescent Avenue, which Berkheimer said was caused by a failing primary connector on a utility pole in the area.
The three substantial outages began at about 11:08 a.m., when a redwood tree branch on the 700 block of Glenwood Avenue touched a primary power line multiple times due to the high winds. In addition, two fuses on a utility pole were blown when the branch continued contact with the power line.
The outage lasted nearly two hours, and affected 19 customers. Berkheimer said winds were recorded at more than 40 miles an hour Monday.
At 11:26 p.m., the connector on the 200 block of Crescent Avenue failed again, causing the 72 customers in the area to lose power for 30 minutes before crews repaired the equipment.
Then at about 3:15 p.m., 125 customers lost power when another primary connector failed on a utility pole on the 200 block of Westwood Avenue. Customers were in the dark for about an hour before power was restored.
Deputy Public Works director Lyman Chang said crews responded to three downed trees and multiple reports of large branches within the public right-of-way Monday.
All three of the downed trees, including the one reported on the 2000 block of West Turner Road at about 11:15 a.m., were on private property.
The downed tree on Turner Road forced Lodi Police Department and public works to close the street between North Lower Sacramento Road and Mills Avenue for part of the day while crews removed debris, he said.
“We also responded to numerous plugged storm drains,” Chang said. “(They were) mostly due to blown leaves and debris. The city deployed multiple crews throughout the day and into the evening to preventively reduce localized flooding during heavier rain. The storm system operated as designed.”
According to patricksweeneydds.com, 1.97 inches of rain fell on Lodi Monday.
Chang said cleanup will be ongoing, as the department’s streets division will continue the leaf pick-up schedule as planned.
Because the majority of streets division staff will be cleaning up leaves, Chang said the department is asking residents to remove leaves and debris from gutters and storm drains fronting homes.
Berkheimer added Lodi Electric crews will be on standby for the remainder of the week, even though weather is expected to be light.
According to www.weather.com, a private forecasting service, there is a 65% chance of rain in Lodi during the day on Wednesday, with winds expected to be 18 miles an hour.
There is a 95% chance of showers in the evening, with winds reaching speeds of as much as 21 mph.
The chance of rain through Sunday will be as high as 20%, and winds will not be more than 11 miles an hour.
Early morning showers are expected Monday and are anticipated to last through December. However, winds are not expected to exceed 11 miles an hour.