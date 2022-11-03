A Bay Area-based biotech firm with a branch in Lodi that developed COVID-19 test kits has laid off more than 1,000 employees company wide, according to state labor reports.
Cepheid cut 948 jobs in Northern California last month, with 23 of those at its Lodi locations, the company announced in a WARN letter to the state's Employment Development Department.
The company has sites at 225 N. Guild Ave., 121 N. Guild Ave., 859 Thurman St. and 1330 E. Thurman Road.
The layoffs were effective Oct. 18, according to the WARN letter.
"Bumping rights are not available for affected employees," the company said in the letter. "Affected employees are not represented by a labor organization. Cepheid will be offering all impacted associates with outplacement services provided by a third-party vendor, free of charge."
Founded in 1996, the company is known for its automation of tests that can identify an organism such as a virus through its DNA or RNA.
Cepheid made headlines in 2020 when it created COVID-19 test kits that could produce results within 15 minutes.
In 2016, Washington, DC-based Danaher Corp. purchased the company for $4 billion.
The majority of Cepheid's cuts were at its two Newark facilities in the East Bay, where some 668 employees were let go.
According to the WARN letter submitted to the EDD, the company was closing both facilities on a permanent basis.
Another 257 employees at seven Sunnyvale facilities and one Santa Clara location were also laid off, according to the WARN letters.
Cepheid was not the only business with a San Joaquin County location to file WARN letters since July 1, the beginning of the fiscal year.
Direct delivery Services in Manteca is permanently closing and expects to cut 41 employees, while Restoration Hardware in Tracy laid off 55 employees on Oct. 1 due to a permanent closure, according to the EDD's most recent WARN report.
Between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022, Stockton-based businesses Varni Brothers laid off 50 employees, GXO laid of 56 employees, and Aisin Electronics laid off 199 employees.
Ryder's Tracy location laid off 132 employees as well. All four business said the layoffs were due to permanent closures.
According to the EDD's most recent jobs report, the unemployment rate in San Joaquin County was 4.9% in September, down from 5.2% in August.
During that month, only 1,000 jobs were lost, with 600 being cut in the professional and business services industry.
The mining and logging, construction, manufacturing and financial activities industries all cut 100 jobs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.