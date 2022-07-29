If you live near the Grape Bowl and saw smoke or Lodi Fire Department crews in the area on Wednesday, there was no cause for alarm.
The department conducted its annual control burn training exercise along the northern hill of the stadium.
Deputy Chief Tim Ortegel said the exercise helps crews prepare for grass fires that may ignite in the stadium, as well as for brush fires reported throughout Lodi.
“(The stadium) is a good training environment for our personnel,” he said. “We’ve had a long-standing partnership with (Lodi Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services) where they ask us to come out and do the burns. It really minimizes the risk of a fire while we’re training, versus one that happens when the stadium is open.”
Ortegel said the department trains at the Grape Bowl once a year, along with conducting a structure fire training exercise.
The difference between the two, he said, is primarily weather, as grass and brush fires are at greater risk for spread on days with high winds.
“We don’t want to do one of these on a red flag day because you’ll have sparks flying around and possibly start a fire in another area,” he said. “Luckily, we had a pretty good day. There wasn’t really any wind and we were able to finish on schedule.”
Crews were at the Grape Bowl from about 10 a.m. to noon, and covered the entire hill north of the stadium, as well as a small area on the southern hill, Ortegel said.
The training exercise may have come in handy for five Lodi firefighters deployed to the Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park as part of Office of Emergency Services Strike Team 4803A.
Capt. Chris Allen has been assigned as a strike team leader, Ortegel said, and is in charge of five engine companies. Four other firefighters have been assigned to an OES Engine, he said.
The Oak Fire began on July 22, and Lodi Fire deployed its team the following day.
According to CalFire, 19,156 acres have burned and the blaze is 39% contained. The cause is still under investigation.
“This was our first OES deployment of the year,” Ortegel said. “It seems like (crews) have a pretty good handle on (the fire), so our guys should be getting back within the next few days.”
He said Lodi personnel will most likely be deployed to any fires that start in September and October during California’s peak fire season.
