For the past 13 years, Bear Creek Church has collected and accepted donations of recyclable materials to benefit impoverished countries, and this year, it’s joining a network of worship centers to issue a challenge to the communities they serve.
The challenge is to join the “Recycle For Water” movement and donate as many bottles and cans as they can by April 22 to help build wells that provide clean water to underserved communities around the world.
Since creating the “Recycle For Water” program in 2009, Bear Creek Church has raised nearly $740,000 to fund 171 water projects in 20 countries, in partnership with Living Water International.
“We got the idea at a seminar where a discussion began about how different churches were impacting the community,” Children’s Ministry director Ann Pacheco said. “We really came up with the idea in 2007, just as the recession began, and we said we couldn’t ask people for money. So we thought, ‘what was the least we could ask for that would do the most good?’”
The least the church could ask for, Pacheco said, was bottles and cans that could be recycled. The most good those materials could do, she said, was help provide life’s basic necessity to areas where it was most needed.
“Clean water makes such an impact,” Pacheco said. “And you can live quite a few weeks with no food, but a child dies every 15 seconds due to lack of water.”
The money raised by April 22 will fund 10 new water wells this year in eastern Africa, Central America and the Caribbean. Recycle For Water is on track to bring clean water to an estimated 100,000 people by the end of 2022.
Julie Hill, Living Water International’s director for philanthropy, said there are about 1 billion people around the world that lack access to clean water.
The national organization, based in Houston, Tex., was created in 1990 after members of the Sugar Creek Baptist Church in that city observed the lack of water during a mission to Kenya to build a clinic and school.
“They were dismayed immediately by the long lines of women and children walking for water every single day,” Hill said. “It didn’t take them long to realize that the women were never going to make it in for medical care at these clinics, and these children were never going to make it to the school they were working in because they were walking for water.”
Hill said women and children were walking as many as six miles a day for water, often times to sources that were contaminated. She said in many communities Living Water International serves, waterborne illnesses such as malaria, dysentery, and cholera are rampant. In addition, she said the fact the water sources are contaminated has basically become commonplace and accepted in these communities.
“These waterborne illnesses obviously directly affect the health of these communities, but also keep children out of school and from pursuing dreams,” Hill said. “They keep women from pursuing work and pursuing business. The lack of water and these compromised water sources really do cripple communities for everyone.”
Four years after observing conditions in Kenya, Living International built its first well to provide clean drinking water.
Since that time, the organization has reached out to places of worship across the country to help raise funds for a variety of clean water projects. Bear Creek Church and its Bear Creek Recycle For Water program is one of 10 in California that partners with the organization. The church has collected donations every week for the last 13 years, which Pacheco said was amazing.
“We have people drop things off, and we have a team that picks recyclables up from churches, businesses and schools,” she said. “We’re trying to do more fundraising at schools, because this program helps kids who can’t go to school when they’re walking for water. It also gives parents the incentive to let their kids go to school.”
To donate recyclables, visit bearcreekwater.net. or call the church at 209-369-2202 and make an appointment.
To learn more about Living Water International, or to get involved with your own fundraising campaign, visit www.water.cc.
“Recycle for Water has raised nearly $1 million for clean water projects, and they’ve done so creatively,” Hill said. “They’ve looked to other resources. Even when cash on hand is low, they’ve been able to mobilize incredible resources, they’ve transformed countless communities around the world. They are among our most trusted, faithful valued partners. We are ever grateful for them for all the work they’ve done.”
