Two San Joaquin County sheriff’s deputies on Friday arrested a man on suspicion of burglary and several outstanding warrants in Lodi.
After learning that 24-year-old Ryan Gier was staying at a residence on the 500 block of School Street in Lodi, Deputy Richard Ester and his partner Deputy Kengie Yang assembled a team of patrol deputies to search the residence at approximately 1:15 p.m. Friday, according to Deputy Andrea Lopez.
With permission from the occupants, deputies searched the residence and found Gier hiding in the attic, although he reportedly came down after hearing the K-9s barking.
Gier was arrested on suspicion of a recent burglary on the 4600 block of Bear Creek Road, as well as outstanding warrants for burglary, arson and vandalism.
According to court documents, Gier is facing charges of felony vandalism, first-degree burglary and felony theft from an elder or dependent adult in connection with the recent burglary. He is currently being held without bail at San Joaquin County Jail.