A candidate for Lodi’s District 4 City Council seat has been arrested on money laundering, conspiracy and gambling charges this week.
Investigators with the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shakir Khan Wednesday and booked him into San Joaquin County Jail on $225,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.
The Sheriff’s Office said it’s been investigating illegal gambling operations for the last several weeks.
The investigation led the agency to the American Smoker’s Club at 2620 Waterloo Road in Stockton, where it was determined Khan was the owner.
Khan, 30, stated on his campaign website that he recently purchased the Round House Tavern at 104 E. Lodi Ave., and planned to convert it into a restaurant and bar as an incubator to boost business in Lodi.
A graduate of Lodi High School, Khan attended San Joaquin Delta College and earned certification as a medical assistant from Lodi Technical Academy.
He later became an intelligence contractor for the U.S. Army overseas.
Khan had not filed any campaign contribution forms with the Lodi City Clerk’s Office until last week, and the only transaction listed is a $25,000 loan he gave himself on July 18.
He spent $12,590 of that on billboards, $4,014 on signs and stakes, and another $2,242 on social media, according to his campaign filings.
Khan’s arrest comes just days before the election, and it is unknown what legal ramifications may be imposed if he happens to win next Tuesday.
“Any candidate would remain on the ballot at this point, regardless of an arrest or conviction,“ San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters Melinda Dubroff said.
Should a candidate’s eligibility for office change at any time after winning an election, or serving as an incumbent, the jurisdiction’s specific qualifications for that office would be the governing authority, she said.
Lodi City Clerk Jennifer Cusmir said the city attorney was examining how to proceed should Khan win his election for the District 4 seat Tuesday.
Khan is running against incumbent JoAnne Mounce and first-time candidates Natalie Bowman and Ramon Yepez.