WASHINGTON, D.C. — United States Congressman Jerry McNerney, D-Stockton, has raised roughly 34 times as much in campaign contributions than his nearest competitor in his bid for re-election this past year.
According to the U.S. Federal Election Commission database, McNerney, who is seeking a fourth term in the 9th Congressional District, has raised $618,496.84 as of Friday.
Challenger William Martinek, a political newcomer, has raised $18,280, while Tony Amador, who is attempting a third run at the incumbent, has raised $6,500, according to the FEC.
Many of McNerney’s largest contributors include labor unions in the Washington, D.C. area, including the UA Union Plumbers & Pipefitters Vote! PAC from Maryland, which donated $5,000, and the American Postal Workers Union Committee on Political Action, which gave $4,500.
His largest contributor from California is Blue Shield of California, which also donated $5,000. Thomas Perkins, owner of Perkins Investment Management in San Francisco, contributed a total of $5,600 this past year.
Other donors from California include the PG&E Corporation Employees Energy PAC, which has contributed a total of $3,000, and former San Joaquin County Medical Examiner Bennet Omalu, who donated $2,000.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company PAC has given $5,000, while Comcast Corporation and NBC Universal PAC has contributed $2,500. AT&T Inc. Federal Political Action Committee has contributed $2,000.
Martinek’s largest contributor has been Commercial Storefronts of Tracy, which donated $5,000. Darryl Scotti, chief executive officer of Darryl Scotti Events, Inc. of Discovery Bay, donated $2,800.
All of Amador’s contributions have come from his own personal funds, according to the FEC.
Amador said he hadn’t raised as much funds as he had in the past — $65,366.84 in 2016 — simply because he hasn’t been out canvassing neighborhoods.
“I didn’t go out and hustle as much as I have before, and right now I don’t think it’s necessary,” he said. “I’m relatively confident, but not overly confident, that I’ll finish in the top two.”
The two candidates with the most votes on March 3 will face off in the general election on Nov. 3. Amador said the race is not about which candidate raises the most campaign funds, but who demonstrates the best leadership for the 9th Congressional District.
Despite not canvassing, Amador said he’s got a lot of signs with his name on them in front yards, and he has a lot of people helping him put behind the scenes for both Tuesday’s primary and the November election.
“Between now and Nov. 3, I’ll really get out there and knock on doors,” he said. “There’s plenty of time to raise money for my campaign, and I have plenty of name recognition. But if (a win) doesn’t happen, then it doesn’t happen.”
Polls on March 3 close at 8 p.m.