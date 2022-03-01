Women’s suffrage mural finally underway in Lodi

After a two-year delay caused by COVID-19, a fire and the permitting process, a mural celebrating 100 years of voting rights for women is finally underway.
Last weekend, artist Tony Segale finally put brush to wall on the western side of the Downtown Lodi parking structure.
“I’m glad we’re finally getting around to it, because it’s not 100 years now,” he laughed Monday morning. “It’s 102. It’s 100, plus years of COVID slow-down. But it’s to finally be able to complete it. I’m looking forward to doing it.”
The Lodi Arts Commission and Lodi Arts Foundation first suggested the idea of a mural celebrating the suffrage movement in early 2020.
The City of Lodi put out a call for artists that March, and Segale’s design was accepted in June. The Lodi City Council approved funding for the project in August of 2020.
It was then that the obstacles appeared, including a slow permitting process and the three-alarm fire that damaged a vacant building on Sacramento Street in July of that year.
The city delayed the mural project in November 2020 as it wrestled with what to do with the property.
A contract for the mural was finalized last August, and then the city began demolishing not only the fire-damaged building but many vacant structures along Sacramento Street to make way for the World of Wonders’ long-planned plaza.
Segale said the city did not want anyone in the vicinity of the work as crews were demolishing structures.
“They gave me a call at the end of January, and here we are,” he said. “And hopefully it’ll be done by the end of March.”
Over the weekend, Segale painted the primer coat on the wall, then drew a grid that will assist in drawing the right elements of the mural in the right area.
He keeps the draft of the mural with him, which also has a grid drawn over it, to correlate with the final piece of art.
The mural’s original concept was to depict a Caucasian woman riding a bicycle toward the viewer to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
But when the design was accepted, Segale made changes to it in order to make it more inclusive.
“This honors and celebrates the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote,” he said in 2020. “But what it actually did was give only white women the right to vote. It took decades for different races to get the right to vote. It wasn’t until the Civil Rights Act in 1965 when everybody got the right to vote.”
So now, the mural will still have the woman on the bicycle, but half of her will be Caucasian, dressed in her black Suffragette dress and hat, and the other half will be a 21st century woman in cycling attire. Her skin will be painted different shades and colors to represent all women who now have the right to vote.
On Monday, Segale was using a lift to scale the curved wall of the parking garage along Sacramento Street, painting a blue sky with clouds. He was also hoping to paint the purple vertical borders.
Segale, who has painted several murals throughout the city and county, will not be alone in this latest endeavor.
With the approval of the arts commission, he will supervise painters who want to help with the mural on April 9. To sign up, email 19thamendmentmural@gmail.com with your name and time you would like to participate.
There will only be 72 slots available for 20 minutes of painting. Due to liability insurance, the arts commission is requesting those interested in painting to provide $20. Instructions on where to send a check to confirm your time will be emailed back to you.