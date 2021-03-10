Traffic collisions and injuries in Lodi have seen a a steady decline over the last few years, and of the more than 100 that occurred last year, speeding was the main factor.
The Lodi Police Department presented traffic unit data to the Lodi City Council during a Tuesday morning shirtsleeve session, and reported there were 102 injury crashes with 137 people injured in 2020.
That was down from 145 injury crashes and 216 people injured in 2019.
“Studies have shown that the COVID response and all the shutdowns and stay-at-home orders have pretty substantially lowered the collision rates during the first part of the year,” Lt. Eric VerSteeg said.
The main factors in collision, VerSteeg said, are unsafe speeds, failure to stop or yield and DUI. Last year, speeding was the top primary reason for collisions, as officers responded to 19 that resulted in two deaths and 26 injured.
Officers responded to 19 crashes that were a result of drivers failing to yield which resulted in 30 injured, and another 19 DUI collisions that resulted in 19 injured.
It’s a significant decline from 2019, when officers responded to 79 failure to yield collisions with 47 injured and 28 DUIs with 34 injured. There were 23 speeding collisions that killed one and injured 34 that year.
“We actually have more people injured, and often times killed on a yearly basis than in gang incidents and aggravated assaults,” VerSteeg said. “And when we’re talking about injured, were talking about those who go to a hospital. That doesn’t include the regular complaints of pain or bumps and bruises that most people receive in a crash.”
There were 10 hit-and-run collisions that left 14 people injured last year, and 13 crashes occurred between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m.
While injury crashes were down, fatal crashes actually increased last year, with five people being killed in collisions. That was an increase from one fatal collision in both 2019 and 2018.
Two memorable crashes VerSteeg remembered and highlighted during his presentation happened in 2011 and 2015.
In 2011, a DUI driver said she was hearing voices that told her to drive faster, causing her to strike another vehicle in the middle of the intersection at South Lower Sacramento Road and West Kettleman Lane.
Her car rolled over, slid 900 feet down Lower Sacramento Road and ended up on its roof. The other vehicle was split in half.
Fortunately, the driver who was struck escaped with minor injuries, VerSteeg said.
“We were able to go back and do some calculations and determined the vehicle to be going 130 miles an hour,” he said. “We were able, later, to get into the vehicle's black box and confirm she was driving 132 miles an hour at the time of the collision.”
In 2013, six members of the Miranda family were killed by Ryan Morales, a drunk driver who collided with their pickup truck at the intersection of West Vine Street and Ham Lane.
On Oct. 22 of that year, Luis Miranda and Vivian Rodriguez had picked their children up from an after school session at Lodi Middle School at 5:30 p.m. They were crossing the intersection on Vine Street when Morales struck their vehicle as he sped south on Ham Lane.
Four of their children were killed in the crash and Rodriguez had been pregnant. One son — 9-year-old Eden Morales — survived.
Five other people were injured. Officers determined Morales had a blood alcohol content level of .20 and was driving faster than 100 miles an hour when he struck the Mirandas’ vehicle. He was arrested at a Sacramento Hospital on Nov. 8 of that year and was ultimately sentenced to 98 years to life in prison.
To reduce the amount of speeding motorists in Lodi, VerSteeg said the traffic unit — which is made up of two officers and two auxiliary officers — is employing LiDAR, or Light Detection and Radar.
Rather than use radio waves like traditional “radar guns,” a LiDAR emits a light beam 3 feet wide at a maximum distance of 1K feet, or a quarter of a mile. Using LiDAR, officers wrote about 3,200 citations and made more than 130 arrests for DUIs in 2020, VerSteeg said.