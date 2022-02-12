Eight months after receiving a contract extension and a salary increase, Lodi Unified School District’s superintendent has been given another raise.
The district’s board of education voted 5-1, with one abstention, to approve a fifth amendment to Cathy Nichols-Washer’s 2018 contract with gives her a 5.07% salary increase.
District staff said the 5.07% increase is in alignment with salary improvement proposals made to the Lodi Education Association and other employment groups.
The increase is retroactive to July 1, 2021, and will now give Washer a base salary of $291,088.
Board member Courtney Porter cast the dissenting vote, and board member Ron Heberle abstained. The two trustees cast the same votes last summer when the board approved a three-year contract extension for Washer.
At that time, Washer’s base pay was increased to $277,042, retroactive to July 1, 2019. It reflected a 3.26% salary increase.
“I just want it made perfectly clear that it has nothing to with Dr. Washer as a person or superintendent,” Heberle said before voting on Tuesday. “It has everything to do with the pay structure, and that is my only concern. Dr. Washer knows it by now because I’ve been doing it every year.”
In June, Heberle abstained over concern the superintendent was routinely receiving an automatic pay raise, while increases for employee groups remained stagnant.
And while Tuesday’s amendment is aligned with the same pay structure increase as employee groups in the district, Washer is receiving yet another boost in pay.
“The outline of the 5% and where our superintendent is compared to where our new teachers are, that are having a hard time struggling and having to work two jobs, it would really be helpful to have a living wage for our teachers to only have to work one job,” Lodi Education Association president Michelle Orgon said. “That structure seems out of balance in our opinion.”
Board member Ron Freitas said while Washer was the longest tenured superintendent in the county, she was going to be paid the least compared to other district leaders.
“So given a choice of voting against this — which I believe is completely unfair that she not be recognized as the highest paid superintendent in San Joaquin County — I have the only other choice of approving this,” he said. “And I am approving this begrudgingly because I believe that she should be so recognized.”
Despite Freitas’ lamentation, Washer is not the least paid superintendent in the county. According to the Tracy Unified School District’s website, superintendent Brian Stephens’ salary is $228,266 as of June 31, 2021.
In addition, Manteca Unified School District superintendent Clark Burke’s salary is $285,000 as of Oct. 6, 2021, according to the Manteca Bulletin. Prior to approving Washer’s contract amendment, the board approved the 5.07% salary increase adjustments for confidential employees and management.
Leonard Kahn, the district’s chief business officer, also received a 5.07% salary increase. It was also the fifth amendment to his own 2018 contract with the district.