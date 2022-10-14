Two members of longtime Lodi agricultural families will be honored by the San Joaquin County agricultural community next week.
Rudy Maggio and Bruce Fry are the latest inductees into the county’s Ag Hall of Fame, which honors individuals who have contributed to agriculture and to their community in significant ways.
Both Fry and Maggio were born and raised in Lodi, and both have been considered leaders in the area’s winegrape industry.
The Maggio Family immigrated from Italy to San Francisco in 1906, eventually making its way to the Central Valley and finding a permanent home in Lodi by 1928.
Rudy Maggio was born in 1940 and began a career in farming at the age of 12 when his father Roy was diagnosed with polio and paralyzed from the waist down.
By the time Maggio was 20, Roy Maggio & Son was formed, farming Tokay grapes on family land west of Lodi, leasing property and performing custom farm work.
Maggio bought his own piece of land totaling 40 acres in 1963, and soon he and his father started the Riviera Fruit Company, which shipped Tokay and Zinfandel grapes to Canada, Chicago and other East coast locations for home wine makers until 1980.
It was at that time Maggio began selling his grapes to Gallo, The Wine Group and Bronco Wine Company, among other wine businesses.
In 2002, Maggio purchased the bankrupt East Side Winery with Don and Rocky Reynolds and changed the name to Oak Ridge Winery with the goal of using the site as a production plant to ship five-gallon buckets of fresh grape juice to Canada for home winemakers.
Maggio was the winery’s general manager until 2020. During that time, Oak Ridge grew to process 30,000 tons of grapes in one harvest and shipping 500,000 cases of OZV, Old Soul, three Girls and Blazon wines.
Today, the Maggio family are sole owners of the winery, and has more than 2,500 acres of grapes in Lodi and the Delta.
Aside from winery operations, Maggio served on the steering committee that developed the framework for the Lodi-Woodbridge Winegrape Commission, and was a member of the American Vineyard Foundation Board of Directors from 1990 to 1995.
He’s also a longtime member of the Lodi District Grape Growers Association, and has supported several wine and agricultural organizations in the state including the San Joaquin Farm Bureau, Wine Institute, the California Association of Winegrape Growers, Zinfandel Advocates and Producers, and the Lodi Association of Wineries.
Fry is a fifth-generation farmer in Lodi who grew up working on the family ranches while attending school.
After receiving a degree in business management Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in 1995, he joined the family business full-time, becoming vice president of operations of Mohr-Fry Ranches.
He still holds that position today, and was named president of Fry & Son, LLC in 2004.
Since 2012, Fry has consulted Kautz Family Farms on vineyard and orchard development and management at the Thornton Ranch in Galt.
Currently, Fry farms 600 acres of winegrapes that include several varietals such as Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Malbec, Merlot, Petit Sirah, Pinot Gris and Pinot Noir and Zinfandel, among others.
Although Mohr-Fry Ranches does not own a winery, its grapes are sold to a variety of small and large wineries throughout the state.
Fry was a founding member of the Lodi Rules Sustainable Winegrowing Committee and helped develop the Lodi Rules for Sustainable Winegrowing Certification Standards. Mohr-Fry Ranches was one of the first six growers to certify its vineyards under the program.
He has also served on various agricultural boards and commissions over the last three decades, including the Lodi Winegrape Commission, the California Wine Education Foundation Board, the Lodi District Grape Growers Association, the California Association of Winegrape Growers and the San Joaquin Farm Bureau Federation.
Maggio and Fry will both be recognized a the Hall of Fame Banquet on Oct. 22 at the Robert J. Cabral Ag Center, 2101 E. Earhart Ave., in Stockton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.