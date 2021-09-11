Rich Hanner
Soon after the planes slammed into the towers that September morning in Manhattan, we knew this was not just a story, but history.
In our newsroom on Church Street, some 2,800 miles from the smoldering ruins on Sept. 11, 2001, we scrambled.
There were so many questions: Who was responsible? How would we respond? Why were we attacked?
How would this change us?
This was no train derailment or flood. It was a defining event in world events, an event that would resonate for decades. It was a test of endurance and agility for newsrooms across the country.
But first there was the breaking news.
City Editor Chet Diestel was on it hard and early that Wednesday morning. He had an excellent list of local stories and quickly assigned them to our team. Everyone who could carry a notepad was brought into the coverage. Scott Howell, for example, then our sports editor, and now the paper’s editor, was sent out to glean reactions from the Muslim community. We explored how local schools were responding, how police were reacting, how local businesses were affected. (In coming days, there would be a run on flags, bullets and gas cans.) We examined how local air traffic, including cropdusters, was grounded. How security had been beefed up at Pardee and Camanche reservoir out of fear of more terrorist attacks. How local clergy members were planning vigils.
That first day’s coverage was exhaustive, a tribute to Diestel and everyone, from reporters to photographers and copy editors, who contributed. To his credit, Marty Weybret, then the Sentinel’s publisher, stepped up. Asked if we could blow out six full pages for local coverage — which translates into dollars and cents — Marty didn’t blink.
He also wrote what, in retrospect, was an admirably measured editorial. One passage:
“We must remember that our strength as a nation comes from our wisdom as well as our will to fight, from our laws as well as our guns, from our churches as well as our armories.”
In a column, Diestel, a U.S. Army veteran with a strong knowledge of history, provided perspective:
“Indeed, Tuesday’s horrific attacks have already made their mark as the bloodiest day in U.S. history — more Americans died on Sept. 11, 2001 than died at Antietam, D-day, Iwo Jima or Pearl Harbor. But there is an even more tragic and infamous difference: The casualties at Antietam, D-day, Iwo Jima and Pearl Harbor were almost entirely military. Tuesday’s victims were mostly innocent civilians.”
Perspective. Balance, Breadth.
Relentlessly, we wrote and photographed and edited in those dark days after 9/11 for the community, and posterity. The staff was driven by a sense of high purpose. There were long, long hours and hundreds of inches of copy and a determination to do right by our readers.
Yet that surge of spot news was only the beginning. Out of the initial chaos, there was so much to absorb, to comprehend.
In the days following 9/11, we did what a community newspaper does, reaching out to Lodi to encourage donations of blood and money. Kelly Higgs in advertising suggested we be a center of giving and hope, and she was right. Our lobby included a donation drop-off site for the Red Cross, and the paper primed the pump with its own contribution. We placed a book of remembrance in the lobby where Lodians could share their thoughts for posterity.
We acted as a forum for readers, publishing letters to the editor from very diverse, sometimes rancorous, viewpoints.
“Can you imagine what the outcome would be if even half of the passengers on any of those flights were armed. If the hijackers are dumb enough to bring a knife to a gunfight, too bad, suffer the consequences,” said reader Garry Hann of Lodi.
One letter suggested reaching out to those who supported Osama bin Laden.
“What is it that those who now support the terrorists really want in their lives?,” asked Art Raab. “Our hope for real security can arise only from cutting off the terrorists from their base of supporters — and I think the goodness and resources that exist in this country can do that. It is far less costly in lives and dollars to assist those millions of people who are not terrorists, but who out of a sense of hopelessness support what Osama bin Laden promises.”
Our roster of columnists, both national and local, provided a breadth of opinion. None was more questioning of U.S. policy than Taj Khan of Lodi, a retired engineer of Pakistani descent and a Muslim.
In his column of Oct. 22, 2001, Khan called out then-President George Bush, saying that Khan, “did not question the motives of the present, but rather his tactics of addressing the issue of terrorism. If the Bush Administration thinks it can pacify the people of Afghanistan or solve the terrorism problem around the world by throwing more bombs and cruise missiles or even dropping rations over people who have seen 20 years of non-stop war, then he should go back and learn from the failure of the Soviets. It has not worked before and it will not work now.
“The president and his administration should look at the root cause of the problem and address it systemically and diligently.”
In the months after 9/11, Khan’s columns offered a unique, often critical, perspective on America’s military and political involvement in the Middle East.
Khan’s columns drew much response, some affirming, some damning. In my view, his writing was brave and indelible. Very few community newspapers offered such a perspective.
In November of 2001, just two months after the attacks, we offered a special report, “From Pakistan to Lodi,” examining Lodi’s Pakistani community. We profiled a Pakistani police officer, described the culture clash facing young Pakistanis and described the journey of Pakistanis in search of the American dream.
In news parlance, it was a deep dive, an attempt to provide context for the Pakistani and Muslim community that is woven into the fabric of our community.
There were many, many more stories in succeeding years, including those dealing with the arrest and conviction of Hamid Hayat of Lodi on terror charges, and his later release after his conviction was overturned.
We weren’t always first with the story, or even the most comprehensive.
Yet we tried to be balanced and sensitive and accurate in those days and months following 9/11.
In the best tradition of journalism, we tried to present a credible first draft of history.
Rich Hanner served as editor of the News-Sentinel for 17 years. He’s now largely retired but enjoys freelance writing and editing. He may be reached at rhanner100@gmail.com.
Taj Khan
A wise man said, “when war is profitable, you will see more of it.” America spent 2.24 trillion dollars, lost 2,600 American lives, and injured another 20,000 countrymen fighting an unnecessary war in Afghanistan. And the cost of blood and bounty in Iraq were even greater — killing and maiming millions. All numbers that don’t include the property losses of our “enemies”, which we frequently fail to even recognize. In return, we have endured the anger and animosity of much of the world.
President Biden made the onerous decision to end the war in Afghanistan. Yet some fellow citizens lobbied to further prolong it — as if we had not caused enough mayhem.
I vividly member the sadness and disgust I felt when I watched the events of September 11, 2001 unfold on live television. It was a horrific event. We cried, and the world mourned with us. Sadly, what fueled the actions our government thereon were not the sound policy decisions we would have hoped for. Instead, sheer anger and rage. Support for the war was drummed up through hype and rhetoric; the anger and revenge were converted into extremely lucrative dealings for military industrial companies; and hatred for Muslims germinated in the U.S. and throughout the globe.
Muslim communities around the U.S., and especially here in San Joaquin County, suffered the brunt of this hatred. The FBI descended on the Muslim citizens of Lodi like a swarm of angry bees, trying to find anyone they could ensnare. Fear prevailed. And innocent people were investigated, deceived, bamboozled, tried and hauled into prisons. Under the guise of the Global War on Terror, the innocent were terrorized. “You are with us or against us” was the decree that echoed throughout America. In a nation where freedom of speech is paramount, there was no room to disagree or remain neutral. Not an inch of space to denounce, condemn or criticize.
Then it began. First the war commenced in Afghanistan. Then Iraq. Then Libya. And, even on a smaller scale, in the streets of Lodi, California (and similarly in other cities in the U.S. and abroad.) Ultimately, under the pretext of nation building, we even attempted to ‘civilize’ the people of Afghanistan.
During this trying time, our adversaries and competitors around the world sat, watched, and smirked. They benefited from our entanglements. They advanced and developed their own economies. And they supported and uplifted their citizens. We, however, continued destroying our economic engine at home — sacrificing and diverting essential funds that could have been used to improve our schools or even our healthcare system to only begin a long and maddening list.
The last 20 years for me and the American Muslim community have been a very dark period. We have suffered emotionally, financially, politically, and reputationally. May God Almighty give us the courage and perseverance to prevail through these dark times and become better as a people, as a human race and as American citizens.
Taj Khan a retired engineer of Pakistani descent and a leader in Lodi’s Muslim community. He is also a former San Joaquin Delta College trustee.
Jerry Adams
The morning of September 11 is burned into our collective memories. Like the shock of the December 7 attack on Pearl Harbor and the assassination of JFK, we can’t forget these historic and tragic images. Events like these stay with us.
We remember where we were and how we were affected. For me, September 11, 2001 started off like most days. As Lodi’s Police Chief, I arrived at work and stopped by the Watch Commanders Offices to check on the night’s activities. As I walked into the WC office, a small group were watching the TV and I was told a plane had just flown into the World Trade Center.
Everyone was speculating if it had been an accident or an attack. By training and by nature Cops are a suspicious bunch. They are trained to hope for the best but prepare for the worst. As we all watched and listened to the commentator a second plane hit the South Tower of the World Trade Center and any thoughts of this being an accident were quickly replaced with the realization that our nation had been attacked.
As I am sure other law enforcement leaders did all across our country that day, I summoned the command staff to my office and we immediately began formulating plans to determine what we needed to do for our citizens. We assigned a patrol unit to the local Mosque 24/7 to deter any potential threats or retaliation. I spoke with religious leaders, listening to their concerns and assuring them we would not tolerate violence, vandalism or threats. We held a town-hall meeting at the Boys and Girls Club, across the street from the Mosque, to hear the community’s concerns.
I was interviewed by local press and sent a strong message that the Lodi Police Department would not tolerate any threatening actions or retaliation directed at the Muslim or Sikh communities, who were our citizens and neighbors. After World War ll we had all learned many lessons from how Japanese Americans were treated, and I was proud that the men and women of the Lodi Police Department were determined to protect all our citizens. The citizens of Lodi were fantastic and they also showed their support for our friends and neighbors.
Twenty years after 9/11 and fourteen years after my retirement I am still proud of our community and of all the men and women of the Lodi Police Department.
Jerry Adams is a former Lodi Police Chief. Adams would go on after his retirement to be appointed as the Public Safety Liaison to the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and co-authored the State’s strategy on Countering Violent Extremism, presenting its findings at the Global Terrorism Conference in London, England. He currently provides safety and security consulting to the Lodi Unified School District and management guidance to law enforcement agencies.
Susan Petersen
It is hard to believe that it has been 20 years since the tragic events of 9/11 unfolded, but the images and aftermath continue to linger in my memory — clear as ever.
At the time, I was a young mother and a relatively new teacher. I was driving to school when I first heard that a huge airplane had crashed into a World Trade Center tower. I initially felt confused. It wasn't until I arrived at campus when I began to understand the depth of the horror.
My colleagues and I gathered into our pod (our classrooms opened to this space), and we were able to get the news on the TV. I remember we all were in a state of shock. We could not believe what we were seeing. How could this be happening? Who would want to do this to the people of America? Who had that much hate?
After it became clear that these were acts of terrorists, and the attacks were calculated and planned — this frightened us. I remember there was a collective feeling of insecurity in our abilities to keep our students and our own children safe. This caused more worry.
The future, for a moment, felt bleak. However, the teachers working together knew we needed to find our confidence in our abilities. And that is what we all did. We comforted the students, continued to do business as usual, and kept the conversation going.
Susan Petersen is a veteran educator and the current principal at Washington Elementary School in Lodi.
Dixon Flynn
September 11, 2001 was an emotional day … it ran from surprise, to shock, to worry, to fear, to anger and then back again.
Commercial planes were crashing into the Twin Towers in New York City, a commercial plane crashed into the Pentagon, a commercial plane crashed into a farm field in Pennsylvania. All planes were ordered to clear the skies and land, the President of the United States could not be found but was reported to be on Air Force One flying somewhere in the United States (location was secret).
It would be difficult to forget that day. We would learn more with each passing day, the number of people killed on commercial planes, their stories, the number of people killed in the Twin Towers and the Pentagon and their stories. At this point a new emotion was directing me: Revenge!
There was some good made that day. We had new heroes. We were pulling together and volunteering to assist in the recovery. We were getting emotional support from our allies and their leaders. America was standing tall.
Dixon Flynn is a former Lodi City Manager.