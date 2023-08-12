A heart for the homeless: Lodi officer honored for his work with the unsheltered

At a time when the City of Lodi is making strides in combating homelessness, a Lodi officer was honored for his assistance.
Lodi Police Chief Sierra Brucia named Officer Michael Cascio the Officer of the Year during the department’s annual awards ceremony on Thursday at Hutchins Street Square. Brucia said Cascio was nominated for his work as the department’s community liaison officer, a position which deals directly with the city’s unsheltered population.
“He is described as ‘the best community liaison officer’ we have ever had,” Brucia said. “He has a heart for the unsheltered and can draw from personal life experiences to relate to the transient population.
“He is known to go the extra mile to solve problems instead of just putting a ‘band-aid’ on a situation. It has been said that there is a noticeable increase in transient-related issues when Officer Cascio is away at school or on days off.”
During a Dec. 7, 2002 Lodi City Council meeting, Cascio received the Mayor’s Community Service Award at the Lodi City Council meeting for his work.
Brucia said Cascio goes above and beyond to provide community resources, food, medication and employment for those he contacts while patrolling the areas in which the unsheltered are known to stay. Cascio often works with Kathryn Siddle, a volunteer social worker with Lodi’s homeless access center.
According to Brucia, Siddle has said that while some people run from law enforcement officers, Lodi’s unsheltered often seek out Cascio for assistance.
One of the unsheltered individuals that has received help from Cascio and Siddle recently celebrated one year of sobriety, Brucia said, calling the achievement a highlight of their collaboration.
“In addition, numerous times throughout the year, he has been pulled back to patrol to fill staffing deficits,” Brucia said. “He has never complained and is always eager to help fill the gap.”
In addition to serving as community liaison officer, Cascio is also a member of the department’s Major Accident Investigation Team and the Mobile Field Force, and is an auxiliary motor officer as well.
Cascio was one of the few officers to speak during Thursday’s ceremony, and thanked those who served in the community liaison officer role before him. He said they were able to fill him in on what the role entails, adding there is no training program for the position.
He also thanked City Manager Steve Schwabauer and former city councilman Doug Kuehne for helping launch the Lodi Committee on Homelessness, of which Cascio reports to on a regular basis.
“I know it doesn’t show a whole lot of changes when you look at numbers and everything, but we are making differences,” he said. “It’s just very little by little.”
Cascio also thanked Siddle for her collaboration to help the homeless in Lodi find the resources they need to transition off the streets.
“(Kathryn) is my right-hand person,” he said. “I go to her for everything, and I owe her basically... this whole award I owe to her. Without her, I would not be able to do this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.