A heart for the homeless: Lodi officer honored for his work with the unsheltered

Officer Michael Cascio has been named the Lodi Police Department’s Officer of the Year for his efforts working the homeless population in his role as the community liaison officer.

 COURTESY PHOTOGRAPH

At a time when the City of Lodi is making strides in combating homelessness, a Lodi officer was honored for his assistance.

Lodi Police Chief Sierra Brucia named Officer Michael Cascio the Officer of the Year during the department’s annual awards ceremony on Thursday at Hutchins Street Square. Brucia said Cascio was nominated for his work as the department’s community liaison officer, a position which deals directly with the city’s unsheltered population.