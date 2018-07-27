Lodinews.com

default avatar
LUSD smoothes out wrinkles in new website

Posted: Friday, July 27, 2018 11:00 am

LUSD smoothes out wrinkles in new website By John Bays/News-Sentinel staff Lodi News-Sentinel

LODI — Lodi Unified School District on Thursday announced that they have completed the transition to their new website, which first went live in April, after addressing issues such as documents not having been moved from the old website.

“At this time, we have moved all pertinent content from our previous website to our new website,” district spokeswoman Chelsea Vongehr said in an email. “Parents and staff have access to all of the necessary documents and information they need for the first day of school, and we have appreciated their patience during this transition. Parents have been informed to contact their school site if they experience any technical difficulties.”

Posted in on Friday, July 27, 2018 11:00 am.

