- At least 18,687 (see note) total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County. There had been 383 deaths. On Friday, 68 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 28 in intensive care; 15 COVID-19 patients were at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, including 7 in the ICU.
- 20,063 total confirmed cases in Sacramento County. There have been 350 deaths. On Friday, 151 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 53 in intensive care. 16,890 have "likely recovered."
- 298 total cases in Calaveras County, with 10 deaths. On Friday, 2 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. 259 patients are considered recovered.
- 242 total cases in Amador County, with 15 deaths. On Friday, 1 patient was hospitalized with COVID-19. 222 have been released from isolation. Mule Creek State Prison numbers are not included in this data.
- 15,838 cases in Stanislaus County, with 310 deaths. 14,967 have recovered.
- 19,819 cases in Alameda County, with 320 deaths.
- 15,058 cases in Contra Costa County, with 189 deaths. 13,976 were considered recovered.
- 746,191 total cases in California, with 14,089 deaths.
- 6,438,739 cases in the United States, with 192,834 deaths. 2,417,878 have recovered.
- 28,301,633 cases worldwide, with 911,988 deaths. 19,097,022 have recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases and deaths throughout the pandemic, as reported by 5:30 p.m. Friday by official county and state websites and Johns Hopkins University.
Note: San Joaquin County cases are underreported. The State of California has corrected a technical issue leaving case data from July 27 and later severely delayed, but San Joaquin County is still updating its data as of Sept. 11. Death and hospitalization data has not been affected.