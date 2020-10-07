LODI — The Woman’s Club of Lodi will hold their annual German Dinner on Thursday, Oct. 29 as a drive-thru event.
The menu includes bratwurst, sauerkraut, cheese buttons, cabbage rolls, carrot raisin salad and kuchen. Tickets are $15, and must be purchased in advance. They will be available from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 13 to 16 and Oct. 19 to 23 at the Woman’s Club, 325 W. Pine St., Lodi. The last day to purchase tickets will be Oct. 23.
Drive-thru hours will be 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Woman’s Club building, 16 N. Lee St., Lodi.
For more information, call Mary at 209-747-3212.
Whole kuchen (peach, apricot, prune or cheese) are also available for $12; advance purchase only. To order a whole kuchen, call LeAnn at 209-712-0306.
— K. Cathey
San Joaquin County District attorney awarded $5M grant
STOCKTON — San Joaquin District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar announced Tuesday that her office has been awarded a $5 million grant to pilot a restorative justice program as an additional tool to reducing crime and help those affected by crime.
The restorative justice model ensures the victim is actively involved in the resolution of the case, including holding the defendant accountable through understanding and accepting responsibility for the harm caused and ordering restitution for any economic losses, Salazar said. The defendant is required to attend and complete education or employment training and to address any underlying issues such as mental health or substance abuse.
The District Attorney’s Office will use this award to add restorative justice components to the Project Navigate Constructive Change initiative, which provides intensive, evidence-based programming, mentoring and monitoring to reduce re-offending. Participants of PNCC are selected through careful assessment and their willingness and motivation to complete the program. Of those who are accepted, 73% have graduated.
PNCC is a joint effort between the San Joaquin County Probation Department, Behavioral Health Services, the Public Defender’s Office and the San Joaquin District Attorney’s Office.
— Wes Bowers
San Joaquin County nurses to hold five-day strike in French Camp
FRENCH CAMP — Registered nurses in San Joaquin County’s health system will hold a five-day strike at San Joauqin General Hospital, beginning at 7 a.m. today.
According to the California Nurses Association, the strike is aimed at denouncing San Joaquin County administration’s refusal to address concerns raised by nurses about patient care, safe staffing and personal protective equipment, as well as to protest county executives’ demands for contract changes the association considers extreme.
The nurses work in public health, county jails and clinics, as well as at San Joaquin General Hospital. The strike will conclude at 6:59 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12.
In response, county officials announced they have contracted 189 replacement nurses through HealthSource Global during the strike.
— Wes Bowers
Volunteers clean up 70,000 pounds of trash statewide
SAN FRANCISCO — Tens of thousands of Californians took part in a month-long California Coastal Cleanup effort in September. Ordinarily held on just one day, the event was spread out over the entire month of September to allow for safe social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Volunteers answered the call to clean up their own neighborhoods and prevent trash from reaching California’s waterways. More than 10,000 people turned out individually or in small groups at over 3,000 cleanups across the state, gathering close to 70,000 pounds of trash from neighborhoods, local parks, creeks and other natural spaces.
Among the most unusual items found were a bowling pin and a nametag reading “I have a pet cow,” both found in Alameda County.
Volunteers still have time to log their trash cleanup efforts by visiting www.coastalcleanupday.org and filling out the Coastal Cleanup Survey. Participants will receive a voucher for free chips and guacamole from Rubio’s and be entered into a drawing for a variety of prizes.
— K. Cathey