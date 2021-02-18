An Acampo business is trying to bring some healing to the family of Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Adam Gibson, who was killed in the line of duty alongside his K-9 last month.
Fragrant Farmhouse co-owner Ashely Bass felt the need to support his family as soon as she heard about Gibson’s tragic death.
Bass is selling Back the Blue candles and donating the proceeds from the month of February to the Gibson family.
Gibson, 31, was a six-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office when he was killed Jan. 18. He died at a hospital hours after the suspect in a brief vehicle pursuit opened fire on him, another deputy and a K-9 named Riley. The dog was also killed. The second deputy is expected to make a full recovery.
Funeral services for Gibson, who lived in Herald with his wife, Rachel, and 10-month-old daughter, Sophie, were held last month at the Bayside Church Adventure Campus in Roseville.
As a fellow mom, Bass felt it especially important to support Gibson’s widow.
“Since I am a mom, I can’t imagine what kind of thing she is going through as a mom with a little baby, and I definitely wanted to give her some sort of support and comfort knowing that the community is supporting her,” she said.
The community response has been overwhelming, Bass said, with the first 400 candles selling out within an hour and a half. Next Thursday, another 600 candles will be available for purchase. Once those are sold, she will have raised $10,000 for the family, she said.
“I am just hoping to provide them a little comfort and support through this devastating time they are going through,” Bass said.
Rachel Gibson has left appreciative comments on Bass’ social media pages and even bought candles herself, Bass said. Gibson’s sisters, cousins and family members have also reached out to show their gratitude for her efforts.
Fragrant Farmhouse, which sells soy wax candles and natural soaps made on their small farm, already carried the Back the Blue candles. They typically donate to the Lodi Police Foundation, but decided to take February’s proceeds and donate to Gibson’s family instead.
Sacramento Bee reporter Rosalio Ahumada contributed to this story.