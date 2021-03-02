LODI — What do you call a group of leprechauns? A search of the internet turns up a number of possibilities: a luck of leprechauns, or an indulgence, a mess, a charm.
Whichever you prefer, there are a dozen leprechauns hiding out at Lodi Lake, and Lodi Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services is asking for locals to help track the tricksters down. Until March 17, hunters of all ages will be able to print out a Leprechaun Hunt Map, then mark off the location of each leprechaun as they explore Lodi Lake. Take a selfie with a leprechaun and post it to social media with the hashtag #LodiLeprechaunHunt to really get in the spirit of the event. The wee mischief-makers have also left a collection of riddles to solve.
Hunters 12 and under can turn in their completed maps to the Lodi Lake Discovery Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 6 or 13, or from 1 to 5 p.m. March 17, to receive a pot o’ gold.
For more information and to print your map, visit www.lodi.gov/PRCS and click on “The Great Leprechaun Hunt.”
— K. Cathey
CDFA seeks grant applications for Climate Smart program
SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Food and Agriculture is now accepting applications for funding from the Climate Smart Agriculture Technical Assistance Program.
Grants help to ensure technical assistance providers are available to connect with farmers and ranchers about Climate Smart Agriculture programs and assist them in applying for available funding through those programs.
Eligible organizations may request up to $60,000 for each Climate Smart Agriculture program. The total allocation is not known at this time and is dependent on the funds allocated to the programs in the state budget.
For a description of the technical assistance program and links to application materials, visit www.cdfa.ca.gov/oefi/technical.
Applications are due at 5 p.m. March 22. Late applications will not be accepted. An online workshop for interested applicants will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4. To register, visit attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6545651518353919755. The webinar ID is 868-877-075.
— K. Cathey