The Lodi Public Library Board of Trustees has found its new library director.
The board announced Thursday that it had made an employment offer to Akiliah Manuel Mills, who currently works for the Riverside County Library System.
She serves as the system’s West Zone Manager, overseeing the operation of 13 libraries in Riverside County.
Her duties have ranged from library associate to interim director of operations, where she oversaw the operation of 35 branches, two bookmobiles and a museum.
Manuel Mills has a Masters degree in library science from San Jose State University and a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Vanguard University.
In addition to working for Riverside County Library System, she has also served as s deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
She has also and managed a rescue mission serving the homeless on Los Angeles’s Skid Row.
The board is schedule to approve a contract with Manuel Mills at its Oct. 11 meeting. Her salary will be $136,320.91, according to a Thursday media statement from the City of Lodi.
Mills Manuel will succeed Anwan Baker as Lodi’s library director.
Baker was hired in 2018, and left to take over the library services director by the City of Livermore earlier this year.
In its media statement Thursday, the board said it was impressed with Manuel Mills’ “commitment to the library profession and her ability to engage people.”
The board said that Manuel Mills was “excited to begin a new adventure in Lodi where she has family nearby and can pursue her passions for library services and hobby farming.”