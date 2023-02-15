Lodi Councilman Shakir Khan could be headed to trial on illegal gambling, money laundering, tax evasion charges

Lodi City Council member Shakir Khan.

 News-Sentinel

More than two years after being arrested on illegal gambling, money laundering and tax evasion charges, Lodi City Council member Shakir Khan’s case could be headed to trial.

San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas announced on Wednesday that Khan and his brother, Zakir Khan, were held to answer on illegal gambling, money laundering, tax evasion, and Employment Development Department (EDD) fraud charges.