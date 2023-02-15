Lodi Councilman Shakir Khan could be headed to trial on illegal gambling, money laundering, tax evasion charges

More than two years after being arrested on illegal gambling, money laundering and tax evasion charges, Lodi City Council member Shakir Khan’s case could be headed to trial.
San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas announced on Wednesday that Khan and his brother, Zakir Khan, were held to answer on illegal gambling, money laundering, tax evasion, and Employment Development Department (EDD) fraud charges.
“The Honorable Judge Richard M. Mallett held the defendants to answer on numerous charges, including illegal gambling and money laundering,” Freitas said. “I commend Deputy District Attorney Kelly McDaniel, Deputy District Attorney Todd Turner, and Paralegal Macie McKinstry for prosecuting this case.”
The preliminary hearing spanned six days. Shakir and Zakir Khan return to the San Joaquin County Superior Court in Department 6D on Feb. 21 for arraignment on the information.
Shakir Khan was arrested on Oct. 28, 2020, a week before he was elected to the council. The Sheriff’s Office at the time said he was one of seven arrested during a weeks-long investigation into illegal gambling establishments throughout the county. He was released from San Joaquin County Jail later that evening.
Shakir Khan emailed a comment from his attorney Allen Sawyer to the News-Sentinel following his arrest. In the email, Sawyer said his client sold the business in question before it had been involved in Internet gambling.
“Mr. Khan denies these charges and looks forward to clearing his name,” Sawyer said at that time. “None of these allegations involve his office of City Council. Mr. Khan has no intentions of resigning his office. Mr. Khan asks the public that they withhold judgment and that he be afforded the presumption of innocence.”
According to the 45-page complaint filed against Khan, he had been allowing illegal gambling to occur at the American Smokers Club, located at 2620 E. Waterloo Road in Stockton, between Feb. 14, 2018 and Sept. 7, 2020.
Zakir Khan had been permitting illegal gambling activities at the One Stop Smoke Shop, located at 2525 E. Fremont St. in Stockton, between Feb. 4 and Oct. 28, 2020, the complaint states.
Shakir Khan also allegedly provided false statements to the EDD regarding unemployment compensation for himself and several other people in 2020.
In all, Shakir Khan was charged with 63 felony counts, including 41 counts for money laundering totaling millions of dollars, four counts of filing false tax returns and five counts of possessing illegal gambling machines.
