In an effort to support current and futue students, the Delta College Foundation will host a “Back To Our Future” fundraiser on Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. in Danner Hall.
Funds raised will be allocated toward scholarships, support student assistance programs, and academic program enhancement.
Students, programs, alumni, and staff will be showcased throughout the evening.
“This is a chance to have a direct and meaningful impact on the lives of Delta College students,” Foundation Board of Directors president Harman Ratia said. “Each year, thousands of Delta students transfer to four-year institutions or go directly into high-paying jobs in the community, but for many who are struggling to make ends meet, it is not an easy road. Your generosity will help them get to the finish line.”
Delta College generates about $572 million into the local economy each year, according to a recent economic impact report.
For every $1 invested in Delta College, society gains approximately $8.80 in benefits.
“At Delta College, we believe in our students, and we believe in our community,” Foundation executive director Joseph Feneck said.
“We strive to promote access to higher education for all students, offer high-quality programs and services, and accommodate our local educational and economic development needs,” he added. Support from our community allows us to fulfill our mission and inspires us to keep advancing our efforts. Together, we create opportunities for our students to succeed today, tomorrow, and well into the future.”
