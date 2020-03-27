LODI — For Kirby Bianchi and her family, the free lunches and breakfasts being offered by the Lodi Unified School District this week have been a great help for more than one reason.
Not only has the food provided meals during the day, but it has given the family a good reason to be outside.
“It’s a good outing for us,” Bianchi said Thursday morning at Millswood Middle School. “This is a way for us to get outside and get some exercise.”
A resident of the Millswood neighborhood, Bianchi had her three daughters in tow, one of their friends and two children for whom she provides care during the day.
The children have been spending most of the week indoors, due to the district closing schools through April 17 in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
“They’ve been cooped up for too long,” she said. “So we just had to get out of the house.”
The children were able to receive a bag full of bread and sandwich makings for lunch, something that Millswood’s cafeteria manager Jose Villanueva said had been completely gone by the end of the first four days of the week.
“It’s been going well,” he said of the lunch program. “We’ve been handing out about 200 meals every day.”
Lunches have been provided at Millswood each morning from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Villanueva said Monday was a little slow, but each day there have been more families either walking to the campus to pick up their meals or drive through for curbside service.
He said it is typically around 10:30 every morning that traffic begins to pick up.
“People do try to get here pretty quickly because we’re only out here for 45 minutes,” he said.
Nancy Rostomily, the district’s director of food services, said the total number of meals handed out at 10 campuses in Lodi and Stockton has been increasing every day.
She said the district has been able to provide 27,000 meals to students since Monday.
There have been upward of 450 meals given to students at both Lodi and Tokay high schools, she said, adding that the latter campus has seen the highest amount of participation from families, most likely due to its location in town and visibility off of Ham Lane and Century Boulevard.
The staff volunteering at Lodi High School have received a large amount of “thank you” notes from children for providing the meals, and Rostomily said one family wanted to offer a tip to volunteers, who humbly declined.
“I think the participation and response to the program has been astonishing,” she said. “I’m very proud of my staff that has been able to implement this program and provide this service to the community on such short notice. They’ve been working tirelessly and selflessly to be able to serve children so they can continue to receive the nutrition they need.”
Rostomily reminds families to visit only one location each day, and meals are limited to one pick-up.
A new pick-up site will begin at Lockeford Elementary School on Monday, she said, and meals will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each weekday.
In addition, four bus route locations will be put into place Monday as well. Visit the Nutrition Services department’s webpage at www.lodiusd.net for times and locations this weekend.
Galt Joint Union Elementary District’s program has also proven to be a success, food services manager Nick Svoboda said.
He said as many as 250 meals were being handed out at all six campuses, for a total of nearly 1,500 lunches and breakfasts given to students.
“The program has been very successful,” he said. “We have a lot of families walking up or on bicycles just so they can get out of the house. A lot of people have been thankful for the meals because they don’t have anything at home.”
Lunches provided to families consist of an entree — which might be a cold sandwich, nacho Lunchables or a microwaveable pizza or burrito — as well as fruit, vegetables and milk.
Breakfasts consist of an entree such as microwaveable pancakes or bagels, along with cereal, fruit and milk.
“A lot of people are excited about having both the entree and cereal,” Svoboda said. “And they appreciate that there isn’t always a cold sandwich in the lunches. They really like the variety we’re offering them.”
Galt Joint Union High School District has also been providing meals at Galt and Liberty Ranch high schools for its students since last week.
Superintendent William Spalding said initially, there were about 60 or 70 meals handed out at both sites. This week, staff volunteers are giving about 250 meals a day at both campuses.
He said the meals are similar to what the district provides students when school is in session.
“From what I’ve seen from families, people seem positive and appreciative, and just really good about it,” he said. “A number of our students live in poverty, and for them, this might be the only meal they have during the day. We’re glad to be able to do this for all of our students. It’s the right thing to do and it should be done.”