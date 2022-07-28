While San Joaquin County’s COVID-19 case rate looks to be declining and its test positivity rate remains steady, health officials are concerned about the rise in hospitalizations due to the latest BA.5 variant of the disease.
According to San Joaquin County Public health Services, a total of 84 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to the county’s seven hospitals within the last seven days.
A total of 39 confirmed cases were being treated on Wednesday, and two other patients were thought to have had the virus.
“Yes, we are concerned about the increasing hospitalization rate, especially because we have not seen it peak yet,” said Dr. Maggie Park, San Joaquin County’s public health officer.
“Although our hospitals may not be full of COVID patients at this time, any increase indicates that more people are at risk for severe outcomes,” she said. “(California Department of Public Health) is closely monitoring the San Joaquin Valley region, because we have the highest weekly admission rate in the state.”
The San Joaquin Valley Region, according to the CDPH, includes Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare and Tuolumne counties.
The CDPH reported as of Tuesday that of the patients currently being treated in an intensive care unit in the San Joaquin Valley region, 14.8% have COVID-19.
In the Northern California region — which includes Del Norte, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Mendocino, Modoc, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama and Trinity counties — 14.3% of ICU patients are being treated for COVID.
In the Greater Sacramento region, 12.5% of patients in the ICU have COVID, as well as 10.6% in the Bay Area and 10.2 in Southern California, according to the CDPH.
Statewide, 11% of ICU patients are being treated for the virus.
Scott Nariyoshi, a spokesman for Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, said there were 18 COVID patients being treated at the hospital as of Wednesday. In addition, there were three patients at Dameron Hospital in Stockton, he said.
There have now been 187,660 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,269 deaths in San Joaquin County since the pandemic began. The county’s case rate is 35.8 per 100,000 residents, and its test positivity rate is 15.5%
There have been 19,789 cases in Lodi — the third highest among incorporated cities in the county — and 305 deaths, which is the second highest in the county.
In the 95220 ZIP code that includes Acampo, there have been 1,392 cases and 19 deaths, and in the 95227 ZIP code that includes Clements, there have been 145 cases and one death. The 95258 ZIP code that includes Woodbridge has seen 955 cases and 13 deaths, while the 95686 ZIP code that includes Thornton has seen 227 cases and four deaths,
In the Lockeford area, which includes the 95237 and 95240 ZIP codes, there have been 2,216 cases and 28 deaths.
Some 476,210 residents in the county — or 65.5% of the eligible population — are fully vaccinated. A breakdown off vaccinations is still not available on county public health’s COVID-19 dashboard.
According to Sacramento County Public Health, there have been 325,622 cases and 3,309 deaths. In Galt, there have been 7,460 cases and 80 deaths.
