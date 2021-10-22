GALT — Nearly three years ago, Sarah McFadyen took to social media to ask fellow Galtonians if they thought the city could use a teen center.
Many who responded said one should have been created years ago.
So, McFadyen had a meeting with many who responded to her post, the group brainstormed, and the Galt Teen Center was created in April of 2019.
After achieving nonprofit status two months later, the teen center began looking for a place to call home.
Earlier this year, it opened its doors at 550 C St., and on Thursday celebrated with a ribbon cutting.
“It’s been a totally grassroots movement,” McFadyen said. “We’ve been getting a lot of support from local businesses, and we’re just real fortunate that we found so many great people that had this common vision and goal. We worked together really well, and it’s exciting that it’s actually happening.”
McFadyen said the teen center had used various locations around Galt to use for activities, including the Raley’s community room and the recreation room at the Comfrey Senior Apartments.
“We first planned on opening at the senior apartments,” she said. “They have a recreation room they were going to allow us to use because they didn’t use it very often. Then COVID hit, and we were just a couple weeks from opening there. But this is just so much better. It’s our own place, and we can do with it what we want.”
The building had been the former home of the Galt Historical Society, which rented the space for 13 years from Dr. Steven Sanford, a dentist whose office is next door.
Prior to the historical society being located there, the Veterans of Foreign Wars called the building home, and before that, the Galt Water District had an office there.
Now, the building will be a place for Galt teenagers to gather after school, socialize, or play a few rounds of pool, air hockey, foosball and chess.
“To have the community, that’s been the thing that has made this most successful along the way,” teen center president Annette Kinze said. “We have a fabulous team that brings a variety of talents, but the really big thing that we’ve had is the community support. It’s been a dream for us. We’re looking forward to serving all of the teens that can come out, and we’re just happy to be here and a part of this team.”
During the ribbon cutting, Galt Mayor Shaun Farmer said there have been several projects in town that, while great ideas, seemed to lose traction and never come to fruition.
He said he followed the teen center’s progress on social media for the last two years, and was happy to see the teen center open its doors.
“I want to applaud you guys for just taking something that could have easily gotten derailed, especially during COVID,” he said. “You guys stuck with it, you persevered, and there was nothing available in town. You guys pushed, you found a spot, and here we are.”
Karleigh Richmond, 15, is one of the teenagers in Galt who has been coming to the teen center, and said it was great to not have to contact several people and decide where to meet.
“Now we have one spot and our own community,” she said. “I just like that there’s a community here. As a home schooler, I don’t have that. I don’t have (the experience of) going to school and seeing my friends, so when I come here, it’s like there’s people I can talk to.”
Richmond added the teen center gives youths something to do. Before it opened, she said friends would go to Elk Grove or Lodi to do something fun.
McFadyen said there are 30 volunteers signed up to spend time and supervise at the teen center. One of those is 18-year-old Eren Felix, who was urged to help out by his piano teacher.
Felix said he would come to different events and celebrations, and because his teacher knew he had artistic abilities, she asked him to paint the teen center’s sign, which will be placed above the front door.
“It’s just a really fun place,” he said. “There’s a great community that has developed here. They made it a super welcoming place that I think anyone could come to. If I had heard about it (when I was younger) I would have definitely come here.
The teen center is open two days a week, and the board of directors is looking for additional volunteers so it can be open Mondays through Fridays.
If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, visit galtteencenter.org, www.facebook.com/galtteencenter, or call 209-389-3676.