The Almond Board of California this week announced its Almond Leadership Program Class of 2022, and Lodi resident Brady Colburn will be joining the accomplished group of 17 professionals expected to help lead the industry into the future.
Colburn was born and raised in Lodi, and is a horticulturist for Agri Technovation, Inc., working on cultivation programs to increase the productivity of farms and orchards.
He is part of a class with diverse backgrounds across the full range of the industry, from almond growers and processors to sales representatives, consultants, operations managers, pest control advisors and more.
The Almond Leadership Program began in 2009 and has graduated more than 200 people, with dozens now serving on ABC workgroups, committees and even the Board of Directors.
This 13th class will become immersed in every aspect of the industry, guided by volunteer mentors — many of them graduates of the program — who will help the new class further develop the skills, knowledge and perspective to improve their industry and their communities.
“This program helps mold great people into even greater leaders who continue to guide our industry forward,” Jenny Nicolau, ABC’s senior manager of Industry Relations and Communications, said in a media statement. “The industry is now seeing the enormous benefits from more than a decade of this program, and the 2022 class looks brighter than ever. I am certain that these talented, passionate people will continue to be great assets and advocates for our industry for years to come,” she said.
Leadership class members — while still working at their jobs — will complete specialized trainings on all aspects of the industry, much of it tied to ABC activities in global marketing, production and nutrition research and food safety, among others.
They will also sharpen their communication skills and build lasting relationships with each other, ABC staff and other industry leaders.
The leadership program will also offer a thorough look at the ways social, economic and environmental issues, and the regulatory climate, impact the industry.
In addition, participants will take on a year-long, self-directed project, possibly delving into a topic that interests them, introducing an innovative technology or practice to their operation, or exploring a new idea to advance the industry.
All will focus on improving the California almond community, and some past projects have led to important breakthroughs for the industry.
Leadership class members kicked off their training with a two-day orientation last week at the ABC offices in Modesto. It included a state of the industry discussion with ABC President and CEO Richard Waycott and one-on-one talks with their mentors.