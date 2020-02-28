A garage fire in downtown Woodbridge late Friday night brought out six fire engines and a truck as flames destroyed much of the interior of the house.
Four engines from Woodbridge Fire District responded to the blaze, along with two engines and a ladder truck from Lodi Fire Department.
“There was major damage to the garage and attic,” said Lt. Eric Edwards of Woodbridge Fire District. “There was roof collapse, so it was pretty well involved on the interior of the house. I’d say probably 80 percent of the roof collapsed.”
No injuries were reported in the blaze, but neighbor Paul Wilson said one of the homeowner’s two cats suffered smoke inhalation and was taken for emergency veterinary care.
Firefighters on scene initially began an offensive attack on the fire, according to Edwards, but withdrew from the house once the roof began collapsing. From there, it became a defensive effort to battle the fire, which was contained to the single house.
It took roughly an hour and a half to put the fire out after the initial call came in at about 7 p.m.
“Nothing happened to any of the other houses from what I’ve seen,” Wilson said. “That house, it’s all over. Our neighbor’s a painter, so once it took off in the garage, it went.”